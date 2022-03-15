Houston Texans Release Marcus Cannon

Last offseason the Houston Texans made a pick swap to take on Marcus Cannon’s contract to bring him to Houston. The hope was the Texans would move him to guard, where he could bring his run blocking style to the interior, and use his ability to anchor to finalize the move to the interior.

The Texans didn’t do this. Instead they moved Tytus Howard to guard, even after showing how well he pass protects at offensive tackle, and showing zero fortitude on the interior, so an aging former New England Patriot veteran could start at a more premium position. Trading for a 32 year old offensive lineman, who sat out all of 2020, to played offensive tackle seemed like an absurd thing to do. It was. Cannon had knee surgery, missed the entire offseason, and a back injury put him on Injured Reserve for early on in the 2021 season.

Howard eventually moved back to offensive tackle, not after Cannon’s injury, but after Laremy Tunsil’s ruined thumb. And now, a year later, Cannon has been released. The Texans cut him to clear $5.2 million in cap space and won’t face any dead money for it.

The Texans have cut veteran offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, per source. The 33-year-old missed the majority of the 2021 season with a back injury, and the move will save the franchise about $5.2 million in cap space. — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) March 14, 2022

Houston turned an interesting move, into a stupefying one, by playing Cannon at tackle. This offseason they made the correct decision to release him. That’s it for Cannon’s short stint back in Texas.