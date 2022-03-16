2022 NFL Free Agency: Houston Texans Re-Sign Desmond King, Pharaoh Brown

The Houston Texans faced numerous decisions this offseason, after signing a horde of players to one-year contracts last offseason. This year, Maliek Collins has signed on for two more years, and now Desmond King is joining him as well. King signed a two-year contract worth $7 million.

Texans re-sign cornerback Desmond King to a two-year, $7 million contract that includes $3.5 million guaranteed, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 15, 2022

This wasn’t surprising after it was reported Houston was working to extend King last week. It is a strange move to make, considering that, no, King wasn’t a good outside cornerback last year, and two, Tavierre Thomas taking over the slot made King expendable. King is going to play outside cornerback again, get torched in man coverage and cover three, and will occasionally make a nice tackle or secure a ball that bounds his way. The contract is tiny for an outside corner, but the performance made it worthwhile for Houston to look outside for cornerback help.

Houston had one active tight end on the roster entering this offseason in Brevin Jordan. The Texans recently extended my good friend Anthony Auclair, and now, they are extending Pharoah Brown via a one-year $4 million contract. Brown was a competent blocker the last two seasons, but after his stint on injured reserve, his blocking fell apart. Holding penalties, dropped passes, even fumbling, Brown looked like he was on his way out. Still, whenever you can keep one of the worst tight end groups in the NFL, you have to do it.

Source: Texans retain Pharaoh Brown on one-year contract extension with maximum value of $4 million, including fully guaranteed $2 million base salary and $1 million signing bonus @PharaohsDream https://t.co/pCJ6bm3E21 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 15, 2022

Those are Houston’s other extensions from day two of the 2022 NFL Free Agency period.