2022 NFL Free Agency: Houston Texans Sign Center Scott Quessenberry

You’ve heard of David, and Paul, but have you heard of Scott? The Houston Texans drafted David Quessenberry in the sixth round of the 2013 NFL Draft, they signed his brother Paul, who broke into the NFL after servicing in the US Military to be a practice squad fullback, and now, they have signed Scott, the Los Angeles Chargers’ backup center, to be their backup center. The Texans suffer from Quessephilia, and there isn’t a cure for it.

Source: Texans signing their third Quessnberry brother, Scott Quessenberry to one-year, $1.187 million contract: https://t.co/pCJ6bm3E21 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 16, 2022

Scott will get to live in the city of Houston with his brother Paul, and will be competing with Jimmy Morrissey for the backup center role, now that Houston extended Justin Britt to the type of contract that ensures he’ll start for the Texans.

The good news for Houston is David was cut by the Tennessee Titans this offseason. After starting and struggling at right tackle in Tennessee last year, he’s a free agent this year. Do it Nick. Complete the trinity. Get all the Quessenberrys in one location again.