2022 NFL Free Agency: Houston Texans Sign Running Back Dare Ogunbowale

The Texans needed to address the running back position, and, ugh, I guess they did.

By Matt Weston
Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The Jacksonville to Houston bloodline continues. After hiring George Warhop, the Jacksonville Jaguars offensive line coach, who never coached a competent offensive line in Jackonsville, who failed to develop the younger players he had available to him, the Texans hired his former player A.J. Cann to play offensive guard. It doesn’t stop there. Houston signed former Jaguars running back Dare Ogunbowale to a two-year $3 million contract.

The Houston Texans currently have Rex Burkhead, Scottie Phillips, and Royce Freeman under contract, now that David Johnson’s contract has come to an end. Ogunbowale will fit right in this group. He’s 28 years old, averaged 3.2 yards a carry last season, can catch the football, and is versatile.

The Texans needed to improve their running back group this offseason. The mantra in the NFL, something long and true and sacred, is to find young players with talent at this position. Skip the Burkheads, the Ogunbowales, the Johnsons, the Lindsays, and find 21 year old men with juice. The Texans still have failed to learn this lesson. Hopefully this isn’t the end of their running back search in free agency, or in the NFL Draft.

