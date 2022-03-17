2022 NFL Free Agency: Houston Texans Re-Sign Royce Freeman

The Houston Texans had the worst run game in the NFL last season. Before the end of the season, they decided to resign Rex Burkhead, and this offseason, they decided to resign Royce Freeman. Unlike Burkhead, who had a few snazzy runs, Freeman was a plodding slog. In Houston, behind an offensive line that is going to be nearly identical except now it has A.J. Cann, Freeman had 35 carries for 92 yard, averaging 2.6 yards a carry. A disaster compared to the 3.7 yards he had in Carolina before he was released by the Panthers. The best was his 11 carries for 15 yard performance against Seattle.

This was all Caserio needed to bring him back. Freeman is coming back on a one-year contract. Run it back, baby.

The #Texans are bringing back RB Royce Freeman on a 1-year deal. He played 7 games for them last year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2022

As we have learned the last two seasons, it doesn’t matter if a player is good or not, that isn’t what’s important, what is is if the Houston Texans like you. The Texans like Freeman, so contrary to have a running back room should be constructed, Freeman is back in Houston.