2022 NFL Free Agency: The Carolina Panthers are Eliminated from the Deshaun Watson Sweepstakes

Yetur Gros-Matos, Jeremy Chinn, Derek Brown, Jaycee Horn, the number eight overall selection, however it is you want to build it, the Carolina Panthers had a better offer than the New Orleans Saints or Atlanta Falcons could offer, but Deshaun Watson had a no trade clause in his pocket. After meeting with the Panthers, Watson decided he didn’t want to enter the Bill O’Brien zone once again, by playing for a Matt Rhule coached team, and get devoured behind an awful offensive line. The Panthers were informed they are out of the running.

Source: Carolina Panthers eliminated from consideration in Deshaun Watson trade front: @PFN365 https://t.co/pCJ6bm3E21 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 18, 2022

It’s now down to the New Orleans Saints, and Atlanta Falcons. The Saints and Falcons have midround selections, all of their picks, but the Falcons don’t have the same level of in house talent, and the Saints level of talent is older and expensive. The Panthers had the chance for Houston to build out their entire defense. That chance is gone.

Now we wait. The Falcons are pushing Matt Ryan’s roster bonus to Tuesday as Watson makes his decision.

Deshaun Watson currently expected to take next few days and contemplate his decision over weekend, per league sources, over which team he'll waive his no-trade clause for, and Falcons have pushed back Matt Ryan's $7.5 million roster bonus from Friday to Tuesday — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 18, 2022

Don’t expect a decision today. We should know after the weekend what Watson decides, and then a trade is finalized from there. The end is near.