2022 NFL Free Agency: The Carolina Panthers are Eliminated from the Deshaun Watson Sweepstakes

And then there were two teams left.

By Matt Weston
Carolina Panthers v Houston Texans Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Yetur Gros-Matos, Jeremy Chinn, Derek Brown, Jaycee Horn, the number eight overall selection, however it is you want to build it, the Carolina Panthers had a better offer than the New Orleans Saints or Atlanta Falcons could offer, but Deshaun Watson had a no trade clause in his pocket. After meeting with the Panthers, Watson decided he didn’t want to enter the Bill O’Brien zone once again, by playing for a Matt Rhule coached team, and get devoured behind an awful offensive line. The Panthers were informed they are out of the running.

It’s now down to the New Orleans Saints, and Atlanta Falcons. The Saints and Falcons have midround selections, all of their picks, but the Falcons don’t have the same level of in house talent, and the Saints level of talent is older and expensive. The Panthers had the chance for Houston to build out their entire defense. That chance is gone.

Now we wait. The Falcons are pushing Matt Ryan’s roster bonus to Tuesday as Watson makes his decision.

Don’t expect a decision today. We should know after the weekend what Watson decides, and then a trade is finalized from there. The end is near.

