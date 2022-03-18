2022 NFL Free Agency: Houston Texans Signs Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin to a Two-Year Contract

The Houston Texans signed a horde of linebackers last season: Kevin Pierre-Louis, Tae Davis, Joe Thomas, Christian Kirksey, Kamu Gruiger-Hill, and Neville Hewitt. This offseason doesn’t have the same level of volume, but the Houston Texans are still finding linebackers for Lovie Smith’s defense. They traded for Blake Cashman, they kept Kirksey, and now they are signing Jaylen Reeves-Maybin to a two-year $7.5 million contract.

Texans are signing linebacker Jaylen Reeves-Maybin to a two-year, $7.5 million contract with $5 million fully guaranteed and a maximum value of $9 million, according to a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 17, 2022

Reeves-Maybin is a former special teams player, who signed broke his way into the starting lineup last season. There he had 82 tackles, and 4 tackles for a loss, playing at the linebacker position in Dan Campbell’s defense. Now he’s headed to Houston to probably fulfill the WILL linebacker position.

The funniest part about it is this may spell the end of Kamu Gruiger-Hill in Houston. He had a career year with 108 tackles, 5 quarterback hits, 13 tackles for a loss, 2 forced fumbles, and 3 sacks. He loved the culture, the team, and the environment. He was the perfect Texan. He was everything Nick Caserio and Jack Easterby wanted, and now, after all that discussion regarding the culture thirst, and playing football the right way, it may come to an end. At least they have Reeves-Maybin now.