 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

BREAKING NEWS: Deshaun Watson Rescinds No Trade Clause for the Cleveland Browns

SHOCKER

By Matt Weston Updated
/ new
Houston Texans v Cleveland Browns Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

We thought we knew something. Deshaun Watson wouldn’t be playing for the Cleveland Browns, or the Carolina Panthers, and would instead weigh his options, let those franchises try to woo him further, to play for Atlanta or Cleveland. A.J. Terrel would be part of a trade, the Atlanta Falcons were sorting out Matt Ryan’s roster bonus, the New Orleans Saints were restructuring contracts. All that just changed.

Watson will rescind his no trade clause to play for the Cleveland Browns:

Now it’s up to Nick Caserio to figure out a package that works for Watson, then he could be a member of the Cleveland Browns. It’s been reported that Watson will receive a fully guaranteed contract extension worth five-years and $230 million.

The Browns have 4 top 100 picks this in this year’s draft, including 13th, 44th, 78th, and 99th overall. They have young talent in Greg Newsome, Grant Delpit, Greedy Williams, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Sione Takitaki, Jedrick Willis, and Harrison Bryant. They also have former first round pick Baker Mayfield who wants a trade, if Houston thinks they can fix him—which they shouldn’t.

The pressure is now on the Browns to make an offer worthy of Watson’s talent. If so, all those years of suffering, and wallowing without a franchise quarterback could come to an end, in the form of a disgraced franchise quarterback.

It’s on in Cleveland.

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...