BREAKING NEWS: Deshaun Watson Rescinds No Trade Clause for the Cleveland Browns

We thought we knew something. Deshaun Watson wouldn’t be playing for the Cleveland Browns, or the Carolina Panthers, and would instead weigh his options, let those franchises try to woo him further, to play for Atlanta or Cleveland. A.J. Terrel would be part of a trade, the Atlanta Falcons were sorting out Matt Ryan’s roster bonus, the New Orleans Saints were restructuring contracts. All that just changed.

Watson will rescind his no trade clause to play for the Cleveland Browns:

Deshaun Watson has decided he wants to play for the Cleveland Browns in a stunning change of events, per sources. Watson has informed the Houston Texans that he now is willing to waive the no-trade clause in his contract to be dealt to Cleveland. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2022

Now it’s up to Nick Caserio to figure out a package that works for Watson, then he could be a member of the Cleveland Browns. It’s been reported that Watson will receive a fully guaranteed contract extension worth five-years and $230 million.

Deshaun Watson gets a fully guaranteed 5 year $230M contract. That is $80M more than the previous record for fully guaranteed money at signing ($150M). This deal was negotiated by David Mulugheta of Athletes First. https://t.co/nQls9WRpD1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2022

The Browns have 4 top 100 picks this in this year’s draft, including 13th, 44th, 78th, and 99th overall. They have young talent in Greg Newsome, Grant Delpit, Greedy Williams, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Sione Takitaki, Jedrick Willis, and Harrison Bryant. They also have former first round pick Baker Mayfield who wants a trade, if Houston thinks they can fix him—which they shouldn’t.

The pressure is now on the Browns to make an offer worthy of Watson’s talent. If so, all those years of suffering, and wallowing without a franchise quarterback could come to an end, in the form of a disgraced franchise quarterback.

It’s on in Cleveland.