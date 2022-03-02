 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Watch Nick Caserio and Lovie Smith Speak At the 2022 NFL Combine

The Texans decision makers hit the podium.

By Matt Weston
NFL Combine Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

This offseason is different than last year’s. Last year the Houston Texans were stagnant. Without top draft capital, a franchise quarterback, and limited cap space, the Texans were stuck plotting at the middle of the draft and finding former veterans to join the team. This year Houston has the third overall pick, a pending Deshaun Watson trade, a possible Laremy Tunsil trade, an interesting quarterback prospect, and can create enough cap space to add talent by releasing the Eric Murrays of the world. The Texans have capital this year.

But like last year, the Texans still face the same questions. They need to trade Watson, they need talent, and they have another new head coach in Lovie Smith. You don’t have to think about it, or read about it, instead, watch Nick Caserio’s press conference from the 2022 NFL Combine. Caserio is looking at moving down from three overall, needs to upgrade the running back position, could resign Justin Reid, and is taking the Watson trade day to day.

And catch Lovie Smith’s press conference below:

There it is from Caserio and Smith. They can say everything they want, but what they really need is talent. Hopefully this offseason they are able to find top talent the next good Texans team can be built around.

