A Snapshot of the Houston Texans Following the Deshaun Watson Trade

In 2017, the Houston Texans traded their 25th overall pick in the first-round, along with their first-round pick in 2018, to the Cleveland Browns in order to move up and select Deshaun Watson 12th overall. Ever since Deshaun Watson stepped out onto the field, everyone knew that he would grow into an extremely talented football player. The Texans, along with most Houston fans, expected Deshaun to be around for a long time. This was assured after he signed a five-year deal before the 2020 season to remain in Houston long-term.

After the 2020 season ended, Deshaun Watson shockingly requested a trade. The Texans were adamant to not trade Deshaun Watson in the beginning, but eventually decided it was best for both sides to move on. Watson was nearly traded to the Miami Dolphins in 2021 at the trade deadline, but the deal fell through due to his off the field situation.

Fast forward to March 18th, 2022, Deshaun Watson was just traded to the Cleveland Browns for three first-round picks, a third-round pick and a fourth-round pick. The Texans are now set up for the future with two first-round picks each year for the next three drafts, along with a very healthy amount of cap space in 2022—a number will jump to well over $100 million in 2023.

Now that the Texans offseason drama is officially over, Nick Caserio has a ton of work ahead of him to build this team up with an abundance of draft capital and cap space. As a Texans fan, you should be excited about the talent that could be added throughout the next several years and eventually become a dominant team once again.