2022 NFL Free Agency: Houston Texans Bring Back Kamu Grugier-Hill on a One-Year Contract

The most Houston Texaniest Houston Texan is coming back to Houston, Texas. After having a career year in Houston last season, landing 108 tackles, 5 quarterback hits, 13 tackles for a loss, 2 forced fumbles, and 3 sacks. The coverage linebacker who couldn’t cover, did it all. Play the flat, the hook, jump the gap to make tackles in the backfield, blitz, and strip the football. He had the biggest impact on Houston’s front after Jonathan Greenard’s production slowed down in the second half of the season.

Source: Texans expected to re-sign veteran linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill to a one-year, $4 million contract. This move gives Texans defense an athletic, instinctive productive linebacker coming off breakout season: https://t.co/pCJ6bm3E21 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 20, 2022

Not only that, Grugier-Hill, a Pisces himself, loved the culture, the locker room, and what this team was and is currently building. The soft gushy stuff matched the on field production. Rather than move on to some place like Minnesota, Grugier-Hill will be playing exactly where he should play football—Houston, Texas.

This should be the end of the Texans linebacker sniffing this free agency period. They traded for Blake Cashman (lol), and have retained enough of their backers from last year to have a full position room. Thankfully the Texans made the right move and retained Grugier-Hill.