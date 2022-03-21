Grade the Deshaun Watson Trade

The local nightmare has finally come to a close. Deshaun Watson has gone from requesting a trade, to being accused of sexual assault, to showing up to training camp, to feigning an injury, to being a healthy inactive and played not to play football, to visiting various teams to find a new place to play, to becoming a Cleveland Brown. A year in the desert, waiting to find a new team, and after all that, he heads to Cleveland.

The Houston Texans received three first round picks—the bare minimum Nick Caserio wanted—one in 2022, 2023, and 2024, along with a third round pick, and a pick swap that will turn a fifth into a fourth.

To me, it feels like Houston made the trade to find a resolution to everything that happened. Rather than push for more, or halt the trade completely to try and gouge Cleveland for more, they fell victim to Watson’s no trade clause, and hit the button to get rid of him. Despite trading him to a team who gave him $230 million a year guaranteed, Houston couldn’t pinch an additional second round pick or any young talent. The Browns are still the Browns, just now they have Deshaun Watson.

So now I turn to you. What grade do you give the Texans for their return regarding Watson?