Listen to Battle Red Blog on the Turn Up For Watt? Podcast

Over the last few years, I’ve had the pleasure to be invited to the Turn Down for Watt Podcast? twice a year to talk about the Houston Texans with Euan. It was an honor to be the one who happened to get the call to discuss the team, after the Deshaun Watson trade was made. In this podcast we remove the sentimentality, discuss the brutal truth about the Watson trade, the moves the Texans have made this offseason, how Nick Caserio was hamstrung by the no trade clause, the inhouse resignings they have made, and the simple fact that Caserio needs to find good football players.

EP:122 OUT NOW



Joined by @Matt__Weston Talking:



✅finally reaching the end of Watson



✅NTC & was NC hamstrung from value?



✅No pressure to draft ballers!



✅Review if free agency so far



✅In house re-signings



⚠️Objectively Honest throughout⚠️



https://t.co/ed1DyKTusS — Turn Up For Watt? Podcast (@PodcastTexans) March 22, 2022

You can catch the show below via:

SPOTIFY

APPLE

GOOGLE

STITCHER

Also, make sure to follow Euan on Twitter.

There are plenty of ways to listen to Houston Texans analysis, and make sure to add this podcast to your rotation.