Listen to Battle Red Blog on the Turn Up For Watt? Podcast

Do you need something to listen to? We have it for you right here.

By Matt Weston
/ new
Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Over the last few years, I’ve had the pleasure to be invited to the Turn Down for Watt Podcast? twice a year to talk about the Houston Texans with Euan. It was an honor to be the one who happened to get the call to discuss the team, after the Deshaun Watson trade was made. In this podcast we remove the sentimentality, discuss the brutal truth about the Watson trade, the moves the Texans have made this offseason, how Nick Caserio was hamstrung by the no trade clause, the inhouse resignings they have made, and the simple fact that Caserio needs to find good football players.

You can catch the show below via:

SPOTIFY

APPLE

GOOGLE

STITCHER

There are plenty of ways to listen to Houston Texans analysis, and make sure to add this podcast to your rotation.

