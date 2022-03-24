2022 NFL Draft: What Should The Texans Do With The Third Overall Pick?

Now that we’ve finally moved on and made H-Town’s problem Cleveland’s problem, eyes can turn to the upcoming NFL Draft on April 28th, 2022.

Houston currently has a raft of picks, thanks to the aforementioned problem, the first of which is the #3 overall selection. The Jacksonville Jaguars, in desperate need of offensive line help and the Detroit Lions, still working their rebuild that started in 1957, select ahead of Houston at the moment.

A lot has been made of what to do with the Texans #3 pick. General manager Nick Caserio can trade it for, hopefully, no more Blake Cashmans, but more picks.

“He’s going to be a double digit sack artist very early in his career.”@MoveTheSticks is shaking things up and now has the Jaguars picking Aiden Hutchinson first overall in his Mock Draft 3.0.@UMichFootball | @BuckyBrooks | @ColleenWolfe pic.twitter.com/PXMJR8e17x — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 23, 2022

Caserio can select the best player available (BPA). He can even use it to draft a sought after rookie and trade that player, ala what the San Diego Chargers did with Eli Manning years ago.

He can choose a defensive player, an offensive player or even “pull a Minnesota” and select no one at all... as the Minnesota Vikings did much to the chagrin of their fans.

For today’s poll, we want to know what you would do if you were Nick Caserio on April 28th (aside from firing Jack Easterby before the draft begins so he can’t lobby to draft a quarterback and give said signal caller a No Trade Clause in his rookie deal, that is...)

At one point, the mock drafts out there had the top two players as EDGE rushers Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux. Most everyone assumed both would go before Houston’s #3 pick happened. However, Liberty University’s Malik Willis has catapulted back into the top three in many mocks after a solid Pro Day. Thibodeaux has tumbled a bit as well. Offensive lineman Evan Neal is now expected to be a top five selection. Some also project safety Kyle Hamilton and offensive tackle Ikea Ekwonu will land in one of the top spots. Our own Matt Robinson has the Texans taking defensive end Travon Walker.

Unbelievable throw. Great celebration. @malikwillis is doing it all.



: @LibertyFootball Pro Day on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/9M30Nw39Te — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 22, 2022

One thing is for sure right now: Nothing is for sure.

What would you do?

Noodles! vote view results 44% Trade back for more picks. (206 votes)

0% Trade it a starting caliber veteran. (2 votes)

29% Stay there and select the best player available. (134 votes)

8% Stay there and select the best offensive lineman available. (39 votes)

7% Stay there and select the best defensive lineman available. (33 votes)

6% Stay there and take Malik Willis if he’s still on the board. (28 votes)

2% Stay there, select a sought after player, and trade him for more picks. (10 votes)

0% Stay there and select a player not in the current expected top five (post who in the comments). (0 votes)

1% Other (tell us in the comments) (6 votes)

0% Noodles! (4 votes) 462 votes total Vote Now

As always, feel free to discuss your choice in the comments.