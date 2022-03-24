2022 NFL Free Agency: Houston Texans Sign Fullback Andy Janovich To One-Year Contract

The Houston Texans should have had a fullback. They’ve tried everything they can to exceed without a fullback by relying on versatility to build out the position. Ever since Jay Prosch failed in the NFL, Houston would use their tight ends, tight ends like Jordan Thomas and Jordan Akins who can’t block to save their lives, to line up as a fullback to serve as rubble in the path of a running back.

Last season, Houston used this same strategy with Anthony Auclair, Pharoah Brown, and even Brevin Jordan. Tight ends playing fullback. Those split zone runs with them pulling against the play from the fullback position failed, along with the rare lead play.

Houston was in this position because the fullback they signed in the offseason, former Marine and a feel good story that no one ever wrote, Scott Quessenberry, was never good enough to see the field. He exists to make people work hard in practice, not to make an impact on a NFL field.

Yesterday, that changed. The Texans signed former Cleveland Browns fullback Andy Janovich to a one-year contract.

Texans signing former Browns fullback Andy Janovich to one-year deal, according to a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 23, 2022

Good for Houston. They finally have a fullback.

UPDATE: Here are the terms of Janovich’s deal.