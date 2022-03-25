2022 NFL Draft: The Houston Texans Select...

It’s another week, so it’s time for another mock draft. This one is different from the previous ones since the Houston Texans have a second first round pick now after receiving No. 13 from the Cleveland Browns in the Deshaun Watson trade. This mock draft came from Mel Kiper, and he had the following to say:

3. Houston Texans Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State Deshaun Watson is gone, and it appears the Texans will move forward with Davis Mills as their quarterback. This team really just has to focus on adding talent around Mills and then see where it is in 2023. Houston is not going to compete in the AFC South this season but could be right back in the top five next year. With five picks in the top 80 in this draft — including the No. 13 selection from the Watson deal — it should take the best prospect available. For me, that’s Ekwonu, an elite offensive tackle. Yes, Laremy Tunsil is returning on the left side, so put Ekwonu at right tackle and the Texans can have one of the league’s most talented bookend duos. This is a roster with several holes; this selection is another crucial step in a slow rebuild.

No one watches football. Tytus Howard is a really good right tackle. The Texans don’t need another offensive tackle.

13. Houston Texans (via CLE) Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia As I mentioned in my writeup for the No. 3 pick, the Texans aren’t in the position to target needs over talent. They have to get the best players they can and figure out the rest later, because this is not going to be a quick rebuild. So while I thought about edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II and a couple wide receivers, I decided to get Houston a massive defensive tackle who could make everyone around him better. The 341-pound Davis can plug the middle of head coach Lovie Smith’s defense. He wowed at the combine earlier this month, and even if he doesn’t have stellar pass-rush upside, he’s going to dominate interior centers and guards on early downs. He’s a unique player who can be excellent if used properly, helping off-ball linebackers find space and getting in the face of quarterbacks.

Houston needs difference-makers on the front seven despite their depth at the defensive tackle position, and Jordan Davis would provide exactly that. An enormous run-stuffer would go a long way toward solidifying their front.

With two first round picks, especially after missing first round selections the last two seasons, Houston is set to really start the rebuild. The 2022 NFL Draft should be the first step to forming the next good Texans team. Hopefully Nick Caserio nails it.