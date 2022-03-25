 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Watch Deshaun Watson’s Introductory Press Conference With Cleveland Browns

The former franchise quarterback in Houston meets the press for the first time in more than a year.

By Matt Weston
NFL: Cleveland Browns-Deshaun Watson Press Conference Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Two weeks ago, on a Friday afternoon similar to this one, the Houston Texans finalized their trade of Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Brows. Three first round picks, the exchange of mid-round selections here and there, $230 million guaranteed, and Watson became a Brown. After all of, Cal McNair’s lied, the trade request, the sexual assault allegations, the healthy scratches, and the grand jury, Watson leveraged his no-trade clause to land in Cleveland, of all places and situations, Deshaun Watson is a Cleveland Brown.

Today, Watson, along with GM Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski, spoke to the media about the trade. You can watch the entire press conference below:

If you don’t have the time to sit here for 40 minutes, our good friend Rivers McCown has the highlights.

Watson discusses being a servant leader:

Why he requested a trade to leave Houston:

Addressing the allegations themselves in a variety of ways:

Andrew Berry answered the question about the backlash the franchise is facing after making the Watson trade:

It was a vague press conference full of generalities that didn’t tell us much. One would like to think that one day we will know the exact truth. Did Watson commit the acts he was accused of? Why did he really request the trade? Could the Texans have done anything to keep him in Houston? The answer is that we may never know.

The Browns are going to be really good with Watson. He’s going to play great, and all of this is going to be forgotten once the games begin. The City of Houston will continue to hate him for leaving, though the allegations that he committed multiple acts of sexual assault have surely made his departure a welcome result for many who root for the Texans.

Deshaun Watson is no longer a Houston Texan. Deshaun Watson is officially a Cleveland Brown.

