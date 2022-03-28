2022 NFL Mock Draft: Houston Trades Down from 13th Overall

After trading Deshaun Watson, and adding a second first round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, the Houston Texans have a large assortment of picks, a farcry from the previous two seasons when they were emptied out by Laremy Tunsil. With an additional pick it’s time for another mock draft to celebrate their newest set of circumstances. Let’s get on with it.

Round 1, Pick 3: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

He’s the guy at the third pick. Malik Willis’ fantastic pro day could make teams more willing to trade up to three. Neal would be able to step in Day One on the offensive line and

Round 1, Pick 13: TRADE: Greenbay Packers

Trade package: Texans Trade 2022 13th pick, 4th round pick (108) to Packers for 22nd overall pick, 2nd round pick (59), and 2023 3rd round pick

For all you trade calculators out there, according to Draft Teks’ NFL Draft Value Board, the 13th pick holds 1,150 points, the 108th has 78. The Packers will be handing over 780 points for the 22nd pick, 310 for the 59th, and around 70-40 points for the third. That’s a fairly even trade and one I certainly hope occurs.

Round 1, Pick 22: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

No, I have not been solely watching Alabama highlight tapes to make this mock. The Texans are without legitimate game changers on offense. Williams would give the Texans a future star and playmaker. We all saw what happened when Cooks was out, the offense shut down. Williams has an ACL tear he’s recovering from, but the Texans’ building for the future mentality make it a perfect landing spot for Williams to recover. Once he gets back to full health, watch out.

Round 2, Pick 37: Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson

Booth also is dealing with an injury this offseason. I don’t think teams are as impressed with Booth as pundits are. He isn’t registering much hype and only has one season of elite tape. He’s not overly quick or extremely long, which is why I have him falling to the Texans early in the second. It would be a steal of a pick and immediate starter, probably on the outside too.

Round 2, Pick 59 (From proposed Packers trade): Perrion Winfrey, DL, Oklahoma

The Texans lack interior pass rushers. Winfrey is a bulldog in the middle and would quickly unseat both Roy Lopez and Ross Blacklock. Both are fine, but neither can play over the tackle like Winfrey can. Winfrey has an elite motor and knack for making clutch plays. He would provide position versatility and depth to a young but leader-less defensive line.

Round 3, Pick 68: James Cook, RB, Georgia

If the last name is familiar, it should be. Little brother to Vikings RB Dalvin Cook, James doesn’t have as high of a ceiling, but he’s going to be in the NFL as a strong RB2. He doesn’t scream featured back and that may be concerning in drafting lottery tickets, but he’s ideal running back for today’s NFL and would see immediate action. Cook could go early in a draft limited in running back talent for more desperate teams.

Round 3, Pick 80: Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois

Texans need a replacement for Justin Reid. Only one year of elite production, but Joesph was the best player at Illinois who struggled this season. At 6’1, 200 pounds, Joseph can still fill in his frame and become a fine free safety. He has a tendency to peek into opposing backfields, which will need to be corrected in the NFL. His play making ability and positioning are obvious and undeniable.

Round 4, Pick 107: Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State

For all the big name schools listed before, we head north to Montana State to land a unique prospect. What if I told you the fastest LB at the combine was a white kid from Montana State? What if I told you he was first-team All-Big Sky in 2018, AS A QUARTERBACK, and then was DPOY for Big Sky in 2021? He had a good Senior Bowl week with three tackles. He could go end of the third or fall into the fifth, but an intriguing prospect to say the least.

Round 4, Pick 108 (Traded away in proposed Packers trade)

Round 5, Pick 150 TRADE: Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin

Texans package two of their three sixth round picks to move up in the draft. They trade the 183rd pick and 207th pick for the 150th pick (Bears) and a seventh in 2023.

In a move to consolidate picks and move up the draft board, Texans leap up to snag a four-year contributor. Pep Hamilton offense requires two to three tight ends, which in consideration makes it more likely a TE gets drafted in the first three rounds. Ferguson is well rounded; he can block, he can catch, he can read defenses and knows where to be on the field. He’d be a plug-and-play guy in an offense built for his skillset.

Round 6, Pick 205: Jermaine Waller, CB, Virginia Tech

The end of the draft is for hitting big on prototypical players. These guys are special teams and backups, but getting it right here makes this draft all the more special. At 6’1, Waller has the physique to play in the league. His actual draft ranking is fairly scattered. He could go in the third, but Pro Football Network has him in the sixth here. If he does fall due to his lack of speed, he would be a great find late in the draft

Round 7, Pick 245: Ben Brown, C/OG, Ole Miss

At 6’5, 315, Ben Brown is a lug of a human. Ole Miss runs a counter-based offense, which won’t translate to Pep Hamilton’s offense, but the team needs more downhill blockers. Ben Brown would be a project, but his versatility in the interior of the offensive line would be great.

Wow. Two trades. 10 picks. Six in the first three rounds. This is as in-depth and complete as it gets leading up to the draft. Let me know if you like full seven round mock drafts or just through the first three rounds and I can provide more of what’s best.