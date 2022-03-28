2022 NFL Free Agency: Houston Texans Resign Neville Hewitt to One-Year Contract

After signing dozens of linebackers last season, the Houston Texans plan for this offseason, was to trade Deshaun Watson, retain every linebacker, ????????, and then win football games. I’m not sure how it all plays together yet.

Kevin Pierre-Louis is still here, so is Christian Kirksey, thankfully they brought back Kamu Gruiger-Hill, and now, Neville Hewitt is back too. Why? I don’t know. Hewitt had one good game against the Miami Dolphins where he amassed ten tackles simply by flipping from the strong side to the weakside, to gather up Miami’s cutbacks. This is the only team it worked against. Lovie Smith tried these same run fits later in the season without success, but once, for one game, Hewitt was a star. He’s back in Houston on one-year contract.

Texans signing Neville Hewitt to one-year deal as team retains hard hitter, sure tackler who had 60 tackles for them last season @PFN365 https://t.co/pCJ6bm3E21 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 26, 2022

Nick Caserio is going to go down swinging. He’s here to make the bold and brash moves other general managers are unwilling to make, moves like extending Eric Murray, deciding not to cut Kevin Pierre-Louis, showing loyalty to the players Jack Easterby brought in in 2020, and you can’t forget, bringing back Neville Hewitt.