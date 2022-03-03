2022 NFL Combine Live: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers & Tight Ends

The college season has been over for two months now. Prospective NFL players have been with their agents, locked up in sports exercise laboratories, chained to weight racks, running forty yard dashes, and coming up with ways to answer questions like, “Why should we select you?”, “What makes a winning football team?” and things of that nature.

All that hard work comes to fruition this week. The players have been given shirts and shorts with a number and a position on it. They are holed up in an Indianapolis hotel room. It’s time to interview for a job they won’t know whether they get until April.

Today it’s the quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tight ends participating in workouts at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. It’s time for the quarterbacks to try and separate themselves from a muddled pack, for wide receivers to continue to inject the league with top talent like they have the last two seasons, and for tight ends to show why teams should invest in a position that doesn’t pay dividends until three years later.

Catch it on the NFL Network and follow along the first day of the NFL Combine’s workouts in the comment section with fellow Texans fans below.