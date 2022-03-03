BRB GroupThink: Combine Crushes

Our hearts are our hearts. Our eyes are our eyes. These two components of our bodies will be put to use this week as we watch NFL prospects accomplish their goals and live their dreams in Indianapolis. With the NFL Combine starting this week, which prospect are you most excited to see run and jump? And do you have a favorite for the Texans to select with the third overall pick?

This was the question I asked the masthead. These are our responses:

MATT WESTON:

I have my eyes on K’Lavon Thibodeaux. The preseason number one overall pick has slid in recent mockdrafts, because of things like tenacity, desire, grit, and this new narrative that he’s a sports car who isn’t a real football guy. He’s still the best edge rusher in this class. If he blows out the combine, Houston could get a wrecker of worlds early on in the first round, it’s something a front without a true game changer has to have in order to improve defensively. A rockstar combine would solidify him in the top three, allowing Houston to pick between him and Aidan Hutchinson, or eye a possible trade down. No first round offensive tackles around these parts.

EVAN WILSMORE:

There’s too many guys that I’m excited to see at the combine, so I won’t list them. However, for the third overall pick, there’s a few directions that could go. In my mind, it’s either going to be Kyle Hamilton or Kayvon Thibodeaux, but I still can’t put one over the other yet. Both would be great pieces for this team. It’s going to be a tough call, so hopefully the combine can make the decision a bit easier for the Texans front office.

RANDALL BRONN:

This is a very deep draft class at a few positions including edge rusher, defensive back, wide receiver and O line but most of my favorite prospects are on defense. With the third pick if the Texans don’t take Kyle Hamilton I will not only be super surprised I will be very sad. My favourite prospect in this draft though is Ahmed “Sauce” Gardner. With a nickname of “sauce” that should immediately make him a top five pick but being a lock down 6’3” corner also makes him unique. It maybe a hot take but I think Sauce Gardner is the best corner prospect we’ve seen since Jalen Ramsey and i think if he gets drafted to a good system he’ll be an instant starter.

L4BLITZER: