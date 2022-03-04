When Logging On Goes Wrong: Tweets From Jack Easterby

“Promoted Beyond Your Competency” is a term frequently used in the business world to describe someone who has been unduly elevated past the point of their training, skill, and ability to succeed in said elevated role. The promotion is often due to nepotism or incompetence in the role that brought about the elevation.

Take, for example, moving someone from the role of youth pastor, oft considered an entry level position in larger churches, to Executive Vice President of Football Operations for one of the 32 franchises in the largest sport in the United States.

When you add in what seems to be a very self-serving agenda, multiple reports of backhanded behavior, and a wide variety of highly respected individuals calling that person out, you might just have the Houston Texans’ most publicly vilified personality, Jack Easterby.

You know, the person voted here as the second-most hated personality in Houston sports history.

Here's what a well-connected league source told me late last week about Jack Easterby/Texans:



“The guys I trust, including a guy big in Houston, he wants to kill him. He goes ‘this guy is a f***ing idiot. He’s got the owner’s ear and he’s going to ruin the whole organization.’” — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) January 28, 2021

After getting raked across the coals by Sports Illustrated over the last 18 months, Easterby has either learned to keep a lower profile or been muzzled by cooler heads in the organization.

That is, until the other day, when he sent this tweet:

Congrats to @HoustonTexans own Dr. Jim Muntz who was named the NFL’s Jerry “Hawk” Rhea physician of the year for 2021! Congrats Doc!!! A special award for a special person!!! — Jack Easterby (@JackEasterby) March 3, 2022

On the surface, it seems innocent enough, a congratulatory tweet for a colleague. In fact, congratulating your co-workers publicly is something a lot more people should do. Unless you have Easterby’s apparent reputation and public standing, that is.

It took less time than watching Brandin Cooks run the 40-yard dash to see the Twittersphere rise up and shred Easterby.

Can you tell us ONE positive thing that's happened to the franchise since you arrived? Go ahead, I'll wait.... — Justin B (@JB112472) March 3, 2022

lol there's not a single Texans player will go on record to say a nice thing about you — Bicken Bones (@Bicken_Bones) March 3, 2022

Yeah, Jack...I think it’s time to log off.