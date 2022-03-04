2022 NFL Combine Live: Running Backs, Offensive Linemen and Special Teams

The college season has been over for two months now. Prospective NFL players have been with their agents, locked up in sports exercise laboratories, chained to weight racks, running forty yard dashes, and coming up with ways to answer questions like, “Why should we select you?”, “What makes a winning football team?” and things of that nature.

All that hard work comes to fruition this week. The players have been given shirts and shorts with a number and a position on it. They are holed up in an Indianapolis hotel room. It’s time to interview for a job they won’t know whether they get until April.

Today it’s the offensive line, running backs, and special teams. The Houston Texans have been projected to take every offensive tackle under the sun at pick number three, between Evan Neal, Ickey Ekwonu, and Charles Cross. They also need, and will select a running back at some point during their draft, after their four horsemen of the worst rushing attack in the NFL let them down. And with Kai’imi Fairbairn’s contract, it wouldn’t hurt to release him and take a kicker later in the draft.

Catch it on the NFL Network and follow along the second day of the NFL Combine’s workouts in the comment section with fellow Texans fans below.