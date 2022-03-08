The Quarterback Carousel is Spinning

There were three star quarterbacks with their current futures in doubt this offseason. Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, and Deshaun Watson, all either faced extreme cap hits, or requested a trade previously. Today, two of the dominoes flipped over.

Rodgers became the highest paid player in NFL history today. Rather than force a trade somewhere else, he signed an extension to remain in Green Bay, where he will probably finish out his career. He signed a 4-year $200 million extension, with $153 million guaranteed.

The #Packers and MVP QB Aaron Rodgers have agreed to terms on a 4-year, $200M deal that makes him the highest paid player in NFL history, sources say. He gets a whopping $153M guaranteed and his cap number goes down. A monstrous commitment by GB for years to come. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2022

At age 38, this extension will take Rodgers until the age of 42. The back to back MVP, is a top five quarterback still at his age, and the Packers will try to do the impossible next season, win home playoff games to get to the Super Bowl. The Packers also franchise tagged Davante Adams. After all the offseason drama, and Last Dance memes, the Packers stay put.

The rumor was that Rodgers would join the Denver Broncos. His former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett signed on to become the head coach to replace Vic Fangio. The idea is that Rodgers would want to be paired with Hackett, with a new team built to make playoff runs at the end of this career, with the Packers crumbling due to their own cap issues.

Denver has had to settled for the next best option. The Broncos completed a trade for Russell Wilson. Denver gave up two first round selections, two second round selections, a fifth round pick, Drew Lock, Shelby Harris, and Noah Fant, for Wilson and a fourth round selection.

The full deal:#Broncos get: Russell Wilson and a fourth-rounder.#Seahawks get: 2 first-rounders and 2 second-rounders, a fifth-rounder, Drew Lock, Shelby Harris and Noah Fant. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2022

The Broncos have been a quarterback away team for two seasons now. They have the pass catchers, a great secondary, a solid front seven, a powerful power run game, and now they have a quarterback. In a tough AFC, the Broncos should compete for a playoff spot at a minimum.

For the Houston Texans, and their fanbase, who wanted a minimum of three first round picks for Watson, may get less than that. Watson is still facing sexual assault allegations, and his market has been stagnated. The Broncos were a possible trade partner and they are off the table now, limiting who could drive up the Watson sweepstakes. At this case, looking at this haul, despite Watson’s age and previous performance, two first round picks, two second round picks, a competent player, good young tight end, and a backup quarterback would be an ecstatic haul for Watson. The question now is if Houston could even get that much for Watson, with an All-Pro caliber quarterback without any strings attached moved for Seattle received.

After being concerned about how the quarterback market would play out, and how fast it would, the quarterback carousel has turned into a tornado. The Broncos and Packers have their guys. The two big decisions have been made. Now the Texans turn to Washington, or Carolina, or Cleveland, or Philadelphia, or Minnesota, or New York (G), to stop waiting and start moving on.