2022 NFL Draft: Rapid Fire Mock Draft

Ladies and gentlemen welcome to “Rapid Fire Mock Draft” where the explanations are short and the picks are sometimes questionable. With draft day inching closer the time to capitalize on that sweet mock draft publicity is now. Here’s another mock draft to add to your plate.

Jacksonville Jaguars select: Aiden Hutchinson

Edge Rusher, Michigan #1 Overall

Starting off simple, Jacksonville sucks and Hutchinson is the best player available by most accounts this pick just makes sense. Drafting Hutchinson instantly gives them a one two punch with Josh Allen. This will hopefully help them get more then 32 sacks total which was sixth worst in the entire NFL.

Detroit Lions select: Travon Walker

Edge Rusher, Georgia #2 Overall

If you could travel back in time to look at old mock drafts this pick would look a lot different, however, Walker has climbed his way up draft boards and met with every single team in the top five. Dan Campbell is crazy but this isn’t crazy at all.

Houston Texans select: Kyle Hamilton

Defensive Back, Notre Dame #3 Overall

I respect anyone's opinion if they say the Texans should take an offensive linemen, here but I am still ride or die with Hamilton. Everyone wants to overact to his poor combine performance, but if you believe more in what you see off the football field more then what you see on the football field you are a lost soul.

New York Jets select: Kayvon Thibodeaux

Edge Rusher, Oregon #4 Overall

Just like that the New York Jets sweep up what was once thought as the best player in this draft at number four. Pass rush is a need for the Jets and Thibodeaux knows who to get to the quarterback. Enough said.

New York Giants select: Evan Neal

Offensive Tackle, Alabama #5 Overall

Ikem Ekwonu vs Evan Neal is the big debate and you can’t go wrong with either. Brian Daboll is an Alabama product himself so sticking with Alabama tackle here makes sense.

Carolina Panthers select: Malik Wills

Quarterback, Liberty #6 Overall

Do I think the Panthers should select a quarterback at 6? NO. Do I think their going to? Yes, and no disrespect to Wills what so ever but he’s not getting drafted into a great situation with Matt Rhule still at the head.

New York Giants select: Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner

Defensive Back, Cincinnati #7 Overall

The Giants help their offensive line with number five and help their secondary with number seven. Gardner has potential to be a star right out of the gate and could easily replace James Bradbury is the giants traded Bradbury.

TRADE: Atlanta receives picks 16, 19, 98 and New Orleans receives pick 8

New Orleans Saints select: Kenny Pickett

Quarterback, Pitt #8 Overall

New Orleans recently made a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles to get another first which all, but sets in stone that the Saints want to trade up to get their guy. I believe they pull the trigger with an NFC south rival and make it happen.

Seattle Seahawks select: Ikem Ekwonu

Offensive Tackle, NC state #9 Overall

The Seahawks decide to address their terrible offensive line only after Russell Wilson is gone. Better late then never.

New York Jets select: Garrett Wilson

Wide Receiver, Ohio State #10 Overall

The Jets want to shed the Adam Gase stench from their franchise, and to do this they must actually put their young quarterback in a position to succeed. Zach Wilson needs weapons. Garrett Wilson is the best weapon available.

Washington Commanders select: Derek Stingley Jr.

Defensive Back, LSU #11 Overall

Washington needs secondary help, and Stingley is the best corner here from the best place to draft a corner back in LSU. Nothing more here then a player filling a teams need.

Minnesota Vikings select: Jermaine Johnson

Edge Rusher, Florida State #12 Overall

It’s no secret the Vikings wanted Stingley to help their awful secondary, but with Stingley gone they decide to address their almost as bad pass rush with Johnson. Johnson should step right in beside Danielle Hunter and Z’Darius Smith to produce right away.

Houston Texans select: Tyler Linderbaum

Center, Iowa #13 Overall

Either they address the center position at 3 or 13, and I have them addressing it at 13. The Texans line sucks, and here they get what should be the center piece of their line for years if they don’t mess it up.

Baltimore Ravens select: Jordan Davis

Defensive Tackle, Georgia #14 Overall

Baltimore had an injury problem last season, and the results of those injuries is the 14th pick instead of the playoffs and their prize is Jordan Davis. Davis will step in and help their below average run defense and be a force down the middle.

Philadelphia Eagles select: Jameson Williams

Wide Receiver, Alabama #15 Overall

What’s better then drafting one Alabama receiver? Drafting two Alabama receivers in back to back drafts! Eagles got Devonta Smith last year, and get Williams this year. I truly believe if he didn’t get injured in the National Championship game he’d be the first receiver off the board.

Atlanta Falcons (Via Saints) select: George Karlaftis

Edge Rusher, Purdue #16 Overall

The Atlanta Falcons trade back and now get to address two needs. First, with no surprise, they try to fix their league worst pass rush. They played 17 games and only picked up 18 sacks when the second worst accrued 29 sacks. They need a pass rusher and they get one.

Los Angles Chargers select: Zion Johnson

Guard, Boston College #17 Overall

Protecting the golden goose is the name of the game for the chargers. Last year the chargers drafted Rashawn Slater and that was a massive hit. Now they draft Johnson and hope for the same success.

Philadelphia Eagles select: Devin Lloyd

Linebacker, Utah #18 Overall

The Eagles need a linebacker and it’s between Devin Lloyd or Nakobe Dean. They take Lloyd. No problems with either, but Lloyd is very solid and looks more pro ready then Dean.

Atlanta Falcons select: Nakobe Dean

Linebacker, Georgia #19 Overall

The Eagles take Lloyd and the Falcons get Dean. I prefer the Falcons to get Dean simply because Dean is a player who’s always playing at 110% and has no stop. With the Falcons defense being as bad as it is they’ll need someone who can give them a boost like Dean will.

Pittsburgh Steelers select: Charles Cross

Offensive Tackle, Mississippi State #20 Overall

Cross is a top 10 talent that falls right into the laps of a protection needy team. The Steelers have other holes, the offensive line isn’t always the flashy pick, but it has to be done.

New England Patriots select: Devonte Wyatt

Defensive Tackle, Georgia #21 Overall

You might be thinking “The Patriots just lost J.C. Jackson and you have them taking a defensive tackle?” Yes I do. Bill Belichick finds his replacements anywhere he wants outside the first round. Jackson himself was a late round pick. Wyatt is a good player and Belichick always wants solid players up the middle.

Green Bay Packers select: Treylon Burks

Wide Receiver, Arkansas #22 Overall

The Green Bay Packers finally add wide receiver talent only after losing Davante Adams. I wouldn’t be shocked if they decided to take a quarterback here, because that’s something the Packers have been known to do, but alas Burks goes to the packers.

Arizona Cardinals select: Trevor Penning

Offensive Tackle, Northern Iowa #23 Overall

Again, not a sexy pick but a necessary pick. Replacing Christian Kirk can be done later in the draft, but protecting Kyler Murray should be the bigger priority. Drafting the rising Trevor Penning will help.

Dallas Cowboys select: Kenyon Green

Guard, Texas A&M #24 Overall

The Dallas Cowboys shed a lot of talent this offseason due to cap reasons, and now they have to find a way to get back into it. Drafting a linemen isn’t always the most lustful pick, but I will always stand by a pick to protect a guy your paying $40 million dollars to.

Buffalo Bills select: Andrew Booth

Defensive back, Clemson #25 Overall

Buffalo needs a second corner to pair along side Tre’Davious White, and since they haven't signed anyone, they should draft one. Booth is getting drafted in a perfect spot where he don’t have to be the center of attention, and isn’t forced to guard other team’s best receivers week in and week out.

Tennessee Titans select: Chris Olave

Wide Receiver, Ohio State #26 Overall

Olave falling to 26 surprises me too, but hear me out. The Julio Jones experiment didn’t work out so the Tennessee Titans need another receiver to pair along side A.J. Brown. Olave should do fine with after excelling with Garrett Wilson at Ohio State.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers select: Trent McDuffie

Defensive back, Washington #27 Overall

Last season the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a ton of injuries in the secondary, and even when the secondary was healthy, it wasn’t playing up to its potential. McDuffie should be able to come in and play inside or outside for the Bucs and fit well in Todd Bowles’s defense.

Green Bay Packers select: Kaiir Elam

Defensive back, Florida #28 Overall

Green Bay takes best corner available to help a secondary that outside of Jaire Alexander is lacking in talent. The Packers also shed a lot of talent due to cap reasons so getting a good corner on a rookie deal is key here.

Kansas City Chiefs selects: Drake London

Wide Receiver, USC #29 Overall

Tyreek Hill is gone and Mahomes needs someone to throw too. London isn’t the fastest guy, and the Chiefs love speed, but nonetheless he is a very solid receiver in his own right.

Kanas City Chiefs selects: David Ojabo

Edge rusher, Michigan #30 Overall

If Ojabo didn’t get injured at the combine he would not here at pick 30. Ojabo is one of the best pass rushers in this class. Kansas City getting him at 30 is an absolute steal they don’t deserve.

Cincinnati Bengals select: Daxton Hill

Defensive back, Michigan #31 Overall

Hill should pair nicely along side Jessie Bates in the secondary. Bates is on a franchise tag and the Bengals should be prepared for the worst case scenario if he walks. Getting Hill is a good way to do that. If they resign Bates to a long term extension like they’ll have a top safety duo for the next few years.

Detroit Lions select: Jahan Dotson

Wide Receiver, Penn State #31 Overall

The Lions may not have a franchise quarterback ,but that doesn’t mean they can’t draft weapons for their future franchise quarterback. Dotson has speed to pair with Amon Ra St Brown and D.J. Chark so this is good fit for Dan Campbell and the Lions.

32 picks and hopefully nobody hates me. This wasn’t meant to be a whole drawn out mock draft with massive insight just a quick shoot draft as we wait for more to unfold in the NFL world. Let me know what you did or didn’t like and if you’re feeling up to it comment a rapid fire mock draft of your own.