2022 NFL Draft: Texans Prospect Meeting List

One of the ironies of the NFL Draft is that in the final two weeks before the big day, most fans around the world are only just now familiarizing themselves with the players whose names will be called out in Vegas this year. At the same time, NFL teams have had scouts track and evaluate players for months and months.

Unlike fans, most NFL teams aren’t anxiously glued to every second of the combine or microscopically measuring each hundredth of a second for a prospect’s 40 time. Teams have formed their opinions on players already by this point, their draft boards are pretty much set, and the last piece of the puzzle for them is just sitting down and talking to their favorite prospects.

In his press conference yesterday, Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith talked about the importance of being able to host draft prospects for interviews at NRG Stadium.

“The final things - dots that we need to connect and all that - we can get done when they come into our building.”

Now, there are sneaky tactics with the draft. Sometimes teams will purposefully not meet with prospects so that other teams don’t suspect them of taking that player. But often, to really put the cherry on top of a player evaluation, teams will meet with their future draft picks to get the final questions they have answered before the draft.

Here are some of the players we know the Texans have met with (or are scheduled to meet with) ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. It just might be that a few of these names will end up on the back of a Texans jersey.

Kayvon Thibodeaux (EDGE, Oregon)

Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner (CB, Cincinnati)

Aidan Hutchinson (EDGE, Michigan)

Ikem Ekwonu (OT, NC State)

Derek Stingley (CB, LSU)

Kenyon Green (OL, Texas A&M)

Travon Walker (EDGE, Georgia)

Treylon Burks (WR, Ohio State)

Kaiir Elam (CB, Florida)

D’Eriq King (QB, Miami)

Cam Jurgens (OC, Nebraska)

Vederian Lowe (OT, Illinois)

E.J. Perry (QB, Brown)

David Anenih (EDGE, Houston)

Terrel Bernard (LB, Baylor)

Tyrion Davis-Price (RB, LSU)

Seth Green (TE, Houston)

DeAngelo Malone (EDGE, Western Kentucky)

Treylon Burks (WR, Arkansas - thanks Vaguelytagged)