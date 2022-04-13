 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

2022 NFL Free Agency: Texans Sign Veteran Cornerback Steven Nelson To Two-Year Deal

Does this help solidify a spotty DB unit in Houston?

By TouchdownDurham
/ new
Cornerback Steven Nelson spent one year with the Philadelphia Eagles before joining the Texans Wednesday.
Tim Hawk | NJ Advance Media

Earlier this week, Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith gave a strong signal during Houston’s offseason program kickoff press conference regarding the team’s cornerback room.

“Our play at the cornerback position last year was not good enough. It’s as simple as that,” Smith said. “We can’t play the type of football that we want to play until we get better at the cornerback position, I will say that.”

Today, Smith (and the front office) moved closer to being able to play their preferred style of football by signing veteran CB Steven Nelson to a two-year, $10 million contract.

Nelson (29) will suit up for his eighth NFL season after previous stints with Kansas City, Pittsburgh, and Philadelphia.

Drafted in the third round in 2015 out of Oregon State by the Chiefs, Nelson has spent his previous seasons starting as an outside corner (often tracking the Z receiver on opposing offenses) and likely projects into a starting role in Houston.

In 2021, Nelson recorded 50 tackles, 1 interception, and had 7 pass breakups. Outside of his rookie year, he has never had a PFF overall average of under 60 and has particularly excelled in run defense, averaging run defense grades of over 68 in 5 of his 7 years.

The Texans could likely still address the cornerback position in the NFL Draft, but the addition of Nelson adds increased stability and experience (if not youth) to a defensive backfield ranked near the bottom of the league in 2021.

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...