2022 NFL Draft: Houston Texans Wide Receiver Targets

The Houston Texans need to surround Davis Mills with as much talent as possible to find out if he can become a legitimate starting quarterback in the NFL. The Texans offense last season was near the bottom of the league in every single category. One area where the Houston Texans absolutely need to improve is the passing game. The passing game in 2021 was extremely inconsistent and lacked explosive plays. One player the Texans plan to build around is Brandin Cooks. Cooks was traded to the Texans in 2020, soon after star wide receiver Deandre Hopkins was traded to the Arizona Cardinals. Cooks has proved his worth and more after back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in Houston. The Texans recently signed Cooks to a two-year contract extension which will keep him in Houston for the next three seasons. Having Brandin Cooks back with the Texans for the next few years will be huge for Davis Mills entering year two.

Another receiver the Texans are hoping will take a huge leap in year two is Nico Collins. Collins was a third-round pick out of Michigan in 2021. Collins has an incredible amount of talent and showed flashes but was inconsistent due to a shoulder injury that kept him out of action for several weeks during the season.

Here are some receivers that could potentially be great fits in Houston.

Jameson Williams (Alabama)

Jameson Williams is a speedy receiver that can stretch the field and open up the offense for everyone else, similar to what Will Fuller did for Houston when healthy. Williams unfortunately suffered a torn ACL during the college football championship and that may cause the talented receiver to fall a bit in the draft. Davis Mills had the highest passer rating in the entire NFL on passes that went 20+ yards, according to Pro Football Focus. Jameson Williams would be a perfect fit.

Garrett Wilson (Ohio State)

Garrett Wilson is a projected first-round pick and one of the best receivers in this draft class. Wilson can create separation with ease and also win the contested catch battles. Wilson could be available when the Texans pick at 13 and should be under serious consideration.

Treylon Burks (Arkansas)

Many consider Treylon Burks the best overall receiver in this draft class and that very well may be the case. Burks is a bigger body receiver that can be compared to San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel or Tennessee Titans receiver AJ Brown. Burks has incredible body control and the ability to create separation when needed.

In 2022 and beyond, the Houston Texans have found themselves in a rather good situation. An abundance of draft picks and cap space will be crucial for the rebuild. The Texans are going “all in” on Davis Mills in 2022 and Texans General Manager Nick Caserio must hit on these draft picks and surround Mills with as much talent as possible in order to see what they have in the young quarterback.