Saturday Night Tunes: 4/16/2022 Edition

I’ve talked about the band Nané a couple of times here on Saturday Night Tunes. I have made it no secret that they are one of my favorite bands. Last Sunday night, the charismatic lead singer for Nané, Daniel Sahad, passed away at just 29 years old.

In a city full of elite musicians, Sahad was a star among the stars. He was known for working hard, taking risks, being a fantastic entertainer, and being a better person. Tonight, without much fanfare, here are my three favorite Nané videos.

RIP Daniel Sahad. Damn, man, I’m going to miss you, and I cannot even begin to imagine how those actually close to you feel.

Always On My Mind

Seventeen

Blue Velvet

Quite frankly, this might be my favorite music video of all time. It’s done in one take, live, and in a laundromat in South Austin. You can even hear Sahad run out of breath at one point! It’s like OK Go did a video but live. It’s just amazing, and I still don’t understand how he didn’t trip on one of those balls.

Dammit.

