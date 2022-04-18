2022 NFL Draft: Houston Texans Offensive Line Targets

The Houston Texans offensive line in 2021 was disappointing to say the least. Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil missed a majority of the season due to a thumb injury, Justin Britt missed a handful of games due to a knee injury and the interior offensive line was bad all season long.

The Texans biggest mistake was playing Tytus Howard at guard and then proceeding to try and make it work with former Patriot Marcus Cannon at right tackle. Cannon played in only four games and was placed on injured reserve due to a back injury. Tytus Howard was up and down at guard for the 11 games he played at the position. Due to injuries, Tytus was back at tackle again, only this time he was playing left tackle. During those four games at left tackle, Tytus posted elite pass blocking grades of 86.4, 83.8, 81.5, and 87.4, according to Pro Football Focus. Laremy Tunsil at left tackle and Tytus Howard at right tackle should be the plan going forward.

The interior offensive line for the Texans was hard to watch. The run game was nonexistent, and the pass blocking was shaky at best. The Texans re-signed center Justin Britt to a two-year deal and should be the Texans starting center week 1. The Texans also signed guard A.J Cann to a two-year deal. Newly hired offensive line coach George Warhop knows Cann well due to his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Here are some players on the offensive line that the Texans could target in the NFL Draft in less than two weeks.

Ikem “Ickey” Ekwonu (NC State)

Ickey Ekwonu had a “Top 30” visit with the Texans and will be under heavy consideration to be selected with their third-overall pick in this upcoming draft. Ickey can play guard or tackle at a high level and is very aggressive in the run game, which is something the Texans have severely lacked. Ickey is a day one starter.

Kenyon Green (Texas A&M)

Not only did Texans General Manager Nick Caserio and Head Coach Lovie Smith both attend Texas A&M’s Pro Day, the Texans also hosted Kenyon Green for a “Top 30” visit and had another opportunity to get a good look at the versatile lineman. Green played all across the offensive line during his time as an Aggie and had success at both guard and tackle. Green would be a much-needed addition to the Texans offensive line.

Dylan Parham (Memphis)

Dylan Parham is a projected mid-round pick and could be a good fit in Houston. Coaches from the Texans recently conducted position drills for Dylan Parham at the Senior Bowl, according to Jim Nagy. Parham could develop under George Warhop and has the potential to become an eventual starter at guard for Houston.

The Texans have an opportunity to bring in serious talent though the draft to improve an offensive line that struggled immensely in 2021. The run game was the worst in franchise history and the pass blocking was questionable at best. Both areas need serious work in order to give Davis Mills the best chance to succeed.