Sports Illustrated Lists Potential Linemen To Take with 13th Pick

The Texans have the 13th overall pick (as well as the third, don’t wanna leave that out) in this year’s draft and there’s a very good chance that they could take either an offensive or defensive lineman with that pick.

By now you know the usual suspects who might be available with that pick; Evan Neal, Ikem Ekwonu, maybe Aidan Hutchinson if someone kidnaps the general managers of the other 10 teams that pick ahead of the Texans.

But this article from SI indicates that the 13th pick might be a great spot to pick up some premium talent.

Since 2012, eight of the last 10 13th overall picks were spent on a lineman.

Here’s the brief history they included of those picks:

2013 - Sheldon Richardson, DT, New York Jets About to kick off his tenth season, Richardson has been a consistent starter since day one first for the Jets, followed by the Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings, and the Cleveland Browns. A 2014 Pro Bowler, Richardson has made 138 appearances and recorded 33.5 sacks. 2014 - Aaron Donald, DT, LA Rams A player that needs no introduction. Donald is a generational talent and one of the best at his position in league history. A three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, seven-time first-team All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler, and Super Bowl winner, Donald is a game wrecker and consummate professional. 2015 - Andrus Peat, OG, New Orleans Saints A three-time Pro Bowler and staple of the Saints’ offensive line, Peat remains a key starter to this day. Injuries have been an issue throughout his career, however, limiting him to just six games in 2021. 2016 - Laremy Tunsil, OT, Miami Dolphins A familiar name to Houston fans, Tunsil was acquired by the Texans in a monster trade in 2019. The two-time Pro Bowler is one of the best tackles in the league when healthy, although, he has yet to play more than 15 games in a single season and only played five in 2021. 2018 - Daron Payne, DT, Washington Commanders A key member of Ron Rivera’s defense, Payne has made 64 appearances for Washington and racked up 14.5 sacks in four seasons. 2019 - Christian Wilkins, DT, Miami Dolphins Yet another team stalwart, Wilkins is a versatile lineman who has eight sacks in 47 appearances for Miami. 2020 - Tristan Wirfs, OT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Only two years into his career and Wirfs has already established himself as one of the best tackles in the league. A 2021 Pro Bowler and All-Pro, Wirfs was a key member of Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl run his rookie year. 2021 - Rashawn Slater, OT, LA Chargers Once more, a home run offensive lineman. Slater was a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro his rookie year.

That’s a pretty solid list of production for even just the last decade. If Nick Caserio is worth his salt as a general manager, and I desperately want to believe so, he could hit upon a lineman that could anchor the team for a decade plus.

What lineman do you have your eyes on, Texans fans?