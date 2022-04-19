Battle Red Blog selects Travon Walker for the Texans with the No. 13 pick

With the No. 13 overall selection in this year’s 2022 SB Nation NFL Community Mock Draft, the Houston Texans select Travon Walker, the defensive end out of Georgia.

The standout prospect falls into the Texans’ lap after the Falcons selected Jermaine Johnson, Jets reached for Drake London (typical), and the Seahawks for some reason picked OT Trevor Penning.

In the community mock draft, The Texans would be adding Kyle Hamilton along with Travon Walker to the defense. While Texans fans may be disappointed to not trade back with either of their first round-picks, they cannot deny the immediate improvements on defense.

Walker’s immaculate performance at the NFL Combine has him streaking up analysts’ draft boards across the country. They conjecture Walker’s elite size-strength-speed-quickness skills will develop and shine more in the pros than they did in a star-studded defensive line.

Here are his combine performance numbers (in comparison to DEs):

40 yard dash: 4.51 (3rd)

Vertical Jump: 35.3 (10th)

Broad Jump: 123 (6th)

3-Cone Drill: 6.89 (2nd)

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.32 (4th)

At Georgia, Walker wasn’t the standout. He was a contributor on a defensive line that will have three first rounders, four if you consider Jermaine Johnson II who transferred this last year to Florida State to start. He only recorded six sacks his entire career, which pales in comparison to Aidan Hutchinson’s 14 last year alone. What Walker lacks in stats he makes up for in versatility and physical traits. At 6’5”, 272 pounds, Walker is a mammoth human who could still add muscle onto his long frame.

Walker would be paired with Jonathan Greenard, the up-and-coming defensive end who secured eight sacks last season. They’ll bookend a young defensive line including Roy Lopez, Ross Blacklock, and Maliek Collins. He’ll immediately be the most talented player on the line, but how will he perform when not surrounded by equal talent?

While most don’t believe Walker will be around at the 13th pick, there were still several prospects the Texans could have taken at this pick. Namely, his co-star on the d-line Jordan Davis. The Texans may also want to address offensive line by selecting Charles Cross out of Miss. State. Devin Lloyd the LB from Utah and Garrett Wilson from Ohio State.

