2022 NFL Draft: Tight End Targets For The Houston Texans

The Houston Texans haven’t had Pro Bowl production from any tight end on the roster since Owen Daniels in 2012, when Matt Schaub was the team’s starting quarterback. The Texans have attempted to upgrade at the position through the draft and free agency on multiple different occasions. Players like C.J Fiedorowicz, Ryan Griffin, Jordan Thomas, Jordan Akins, Darren Fells and Kahale Warring have all come and gone.

The Texans drafted Brevin Jordan out of Miami in 2021 and he showed some promise despite being inactive for the first eight games of the season. Brevin finished the season with just 178-yards receiving and 3-touchdowns but if you watch the film and see the plays he was able to make while being severely limited, you can see that he could have a seriously bright future. The other tight ends on the roster include Pharaoh Brown and Antony Auclair, who are both primarily blocking tight ends.

Here are a few mid to late round tight end targets that could be good fits in Houston:

Trey McBride (Colorado State)

Trey McBride is a player to keep your eye on. McBride is arguably the best overall tight end in this upcoming draft and can block well and win those contested catch battles.

Charlie Kolar (Iowa State)

Charlie Kolar is an athletic freak that was extremely productive throughout his college career. Throughout his four years at Iowa State, Kolar accumulated 2,181 yards receiving and 23 touchdowns. Kolar has all the tools necessary to become a good blocker at the next level as well.

Jeremy Ruckert (Ohio State)

Jeremy Ruckert is a willing blocker and someone who can be a valuable red zone target at the next level. Ruckert was apart of an extremely talented Ohio State offense that included Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, leading to him being the fourth or fifth option.

The Houston Texans have been historically inconsistent at the tight end position and must find someone who can make a serious impact and be a safety blanket for Davis Mills. Brevin Jordan is still only 21-years old and had good chemistry with Mills in year one. The potential is there for Brevin and even if he does become that guy, the Texans could still use another solid piece at tight end.