Bleach Social: 2022 NFL Draft

Once upon a time, long, long ago in a blog much like this one, there was a post that we would write asking people who read our nonsense where they would watch the draft and under what circumstances.

The origins of the Bleach Social stretch back long into lore as a running “joke” about gathering together to watch something in common, usually a Texans game or the NFL Draft, and capping it off with a heaping helping of tangy, delicious Clorox bleach (not a paid advertisement), as it would remove the sting of having watched whatever bad Texans game we had just seen (again, this goes into the distant past, we don’t need bleach anymore amirite?)

But now, when the world (or a blog) needs it most, the Bleach Social rises once more to ask that age-old question: Where will YOU be watching the draft?

Speaking for myself, I will either be at Buffalo Wild Wings shrieking with horror at the Texans’ picks (no, trust me, you want me doing that, it’s a good sign) or at home eating takeout Buffalo Wild Wings (still not a paid advertisement) and, if the pick is baffling enough, possibly hopped out of my mind on edibles (for the first time!).

How about you BRB faithful? Will you watch it in a house? Will you watch it with a mouse? Will you watch it in a box? Will you watch it with a fox? Will yo—

We have just been informed by the lawyers from the Dr. Seuss estate that if we continue with this post we will be sued until they own every last letter of this blog.

The rest of this post has been completed in an entirely different style, at great cost, and at the last minute.