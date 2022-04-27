Rumor: Todd McShay Reports First Two Picks Might Already Be Decided.

There are two very different schools of thought when it comes to watching the draft. The first, which I subscribe to, is that it should follow the same conventions as any television show with all the *drama, *suspense, and *anticipation that goes along with it.

The other is that since the draft is football-related that it should be treated as news with talking heads breaking the draft pick news several minutes before the pick is even announced on TV. Boo. Nerds.

So when you see stories from Todd McShay and ESPN saying that the first two picks have already been made, or at least he’s 95% sure the picks have been made, you have to be careful not to spoil it for people who want to be surprised tomorrow night.

So I’ll say right now that if you don’t want to know what he SUSPECTS, again, not 100% sure but close enough for government work, who the first two picks will be, stop reading right now and go do some yard work or make candles or whatever.

POTENTIAL SPOILER ALERT POTENTIAL SPOILER ALERT POTENTIAL SPOILER ALERT

POTENTIAL SPOILER ALERT POTENTIAL SPOILER ALERT POTENTIAL SPOILER ALERT

POTENTIAL SPOILER ALERT POTENTIAL SPOILER ALERT POTENTIAL SPOILER ALERT

POTENTIAL SPOILER ALERT POTENTIAL SPOILER ALERT POTENTIAL SPOILER ALERT

POTENTIAL SPOILER ALERT POTENTIAL SPOILER ALERT POTENTIAL SPOILER ALERT

POTENTIAL SPOILER ALERT POTENTIAL SPOILER ALERT POTENTIAL SPOILER ALERT

Okay, listen up, nerds. According to Todd McShay at ESPN, the Jags and Lions have already made their choices and now it’s on Houston to pick.

Todd McShay believes that the Jaguars will pick Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker. Whether this is because noted brain genius Trent Baalke still holds a grudge with Jim Harbaugh and refuses to draft Aidan Hutchinson because of it, who can know, but McShay states that Walker will be the first pick in the draft.

Detroit, who holds the second pick, will take the local hero Aidan Hutchinson with their pick.

That means, Texans fans, if McShay is right, and I’d like to think he is, the Texans are technically on the clock. And since the team has more holes than my socks, nobody has a real good bead on who the Texans take with the third pick. And that’s when the adventure really begins.

So, crunch time y’all, who do you want with the third pick? I promise, after tomorrow night we won’t ask you this again for at least eight, maybe nine months.