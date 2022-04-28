How to Watch the 2022 NFL Draft

We’re getting closer and closer, can you feel the anticipation? Can you feel the knots tightening in your stomach as the opportunity comes for newly-minted Houston Texans to be made.

But where can you watch it? What picks, if you aren’t already aware, do the Texans have?

The Texans have 10 overall picks, with five of those coming in the first three rounds. Here’s a brief recap of them, once again.

1 (3)

1 (13)

2 (37)

3 (68)

3 (80)

4 (107)

4 (108)

5 (170)

6 (205)

6 (207)

So consider this, friends, a final invitation to watch the NFL Draft.

What: The NFL Draft

When: April 28-30, 2022

Where: Fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada

Dates and Times (ALL IN CDT):

First Round - Thursday, April 28th, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and NFL Network (10 minutes per pick).

Second and Third Rounds - Friday, April 29th, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and NFL Network (7 minutes per pick).

Fourth through Seventh Rounds - Saturday, April 30th, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and NFL Network (5 minutes per pick).

TV Options - NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes

Available on Streaming through - FuboTV (7-day free trial), SlingTV

Listen on the Radio through - The Ticket, Westwood One Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio, and ESPN Radio

