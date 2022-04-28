2022 NFL Draft: Houston Texans Select Derek Stingley Jr. With The Third Pick

With the third pick in the NFL Draft, the Houston Texans select Derek Stingley Jr., CB from LSU

Texans take their first true steps into the rebuilding process by staying put with their first pick in the draft and secure the talents of an elite prospect. Stingley will join Steven Nelson, Tremon Smith, Desmond King II, and Lonnie Johnson Jr and immediately slot in as a starter in his position and will be a cornerstone of the secondary position group for years to come.

With the third pick in the 2022 #NFLDraft, we select DB Derek Stingley Jr. from LSU pic.twitter.com/IFWgzKPZsz — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 29, 2022

Here’s what NFL.com’s draft profile says about our new cornerback:

Stingley was named the top recruit of the 2019 class by Rivals and a finalist for the National Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior at Dunham School in Baton Rouge. The five-star recruit turned into a consensus first-team All-American for the national champions in 2019 as a true freshman, as well as a second-team All-SEC selection. He tied for fifth in the FBS with six interceptions, two of which came against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. Stingley also made 38 tackles and broke up 15 passes in 15 starts that season. He was a first-team All-SEC pick in 2020 (27 tackles, 2.5 for loss, five pass breakups), even though he missed three games, one to illness and two for an ankle injury. Stingley missed all but three starts in 2021 (eight tackles, 3.5 for loss, one forced fumble) with a foot injury, as well. He is the grandson of the late Darryl Stingley, who was a first-round pick of the New England Patriots in 1973. Darryl Stingley, a wide receiver, became a quadriplegic after taking a hit to the head from Oakland Raiders safety Jack Tatum in a 1978 preseason game. Derek Stingley Jr.’s father, Derek Sr., played cornerback at Purdue before going on to play minor league baseball and Arena League Football. — by Chad Reuter

I personally am not a fan of the Stingley pick...I don't even think he was the best at his position. Nevertheless it’s an improvement upon the current position group and now it’s time for Lovie Smith and crew to turn the clock back to his playmaking ability in 2019, his Freshman season.