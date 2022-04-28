2022 NFL Draft: Houston Texans select Kenyon Green with 15th pick

Forgot how much fun it was to select players on Thursday in the NFL draft...

After a trade with the Eagles for the fifteenth pick in the NFL Draft, the Houston Texans select Kenyon Green, OG - Texas A&M

Texans are back at it again with the big selections, choosing to trade back and miss on Kyle Hamilton and Jordan Davis to opt for the bigger positional need Texans have improved their offensive line and secondary tonight. It’ll be quite a debate across the fanbase how they maneuvered around with this pick to stock up late in the draft, but again missed on elite prospects.

With the 15th pick in the #NFLDraft, we select OL Kenyon Green from Texas A&M pic.twitter.com/B6aq7dIkts — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 29, 2022

Here’s what NFL.com’s draft profile says about our new guard.

Green was a five-star offensive tackle recruit coming out of Humble, Texas, where he was named the 2018 Houston Touchdown Club Offensive Player of the Year as a senior. He started all 13 games of his first year with the Aggies at right guard, however, playing well enough to make the SEC All-Freshman Team. Green moved to left guard for 2020, starting all 10 games and receiving second-team Associated Press All-American and second-team All-SEC accolades. He showed great versatility by starting at four positions in 2021 (two at right tackle, one at left tackle, two at right guard, seven at left guard) and earned first-team AP All-American and all-conference honors. Green was also a finalist for the Lombardi Award as the nation’s top lineman. The team could not play in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, however, due to COVID-19 issues on the squad. His father, Henry, played guard at Grambling State while his mother, Shalonda, played volleyball at UCLA. — by Chad Reuter

The Texans are (most likely) done for the night. A monumental night indeed for the franchise and they will be next up in the second round with the 37th pick.