Matt Robinson’s Predictions for the 2022 NFL Mock Draft & Top 100

A year removed from last year’s draft and you can tell we are in a substantially different landscape just hours removed from one of the most unpredictable NFL Draft first rounds in recent memory. I don’t want to overstate the impact COVID has made on these past couple of drafts, however the amount of depth both in the middle rounds and what will more than likely be available during priority UDFA signing after the draft will be nothing to laugh at, to say the least.
The impact COVID did have though was mainly in communication. In an interview after the Isaiah Wilson fallout in Tennessee, Taylor Lewan was quoted defending GM Jon Robinson alluding to something many decision makers around the league hinted at. Lewan mentioned that the virtual meetings made it much harder to get a feel for these prospects versus an in-person conversation. As if the meetings weren't limiting enough, they also didn’t have a combine and pro days were a lot more limited than in years prior. More and more information was getting distributed online instead of behind closed doors.
Suddenly, leaks were plentiful, connections were logical to make, and most people who knew where the credible sources were basically got six or seven picks for free depending on if you chose right for Mac Jones or Trey Lance. This year, now that things have sorta, almost, started to return slightly back to normal-ish, we are seeing a chaotic cocktail of variables shaping this draft into one of the hardest to predict; merely a year after what was one of the more straightforward drafts. In some weird way, I find that to be kind of beautiful.
Without further ado, let’s get to the mock and after a quick prediction for the first hundred players off the board.
First Round Selection Predictions:
- Jacksonville Jaguars: Travon Walker DE
- Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson DE
- Houston Texans: Derek Stingley Jr. CB
- New York Jets: Ikem Ekwonu OL
- New York Giants: Evan Neal OT
- Carolina Panthers: Charles Cross OT
- New York Giants: Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner CB
- Atlanta Falcons: Drake London WR
- Seattle Seahawks: Kayvon Thibodeaux DE
- New York Jets: Jermaine Johnson DE
- Washington Commanders: Kyle Hamilton SS
- Minnesota Vikings: Jameson Williams WR
- Houston Texans: Garrett Wilson WR; Ohio State
- Baltimore Ravens: Jordan Davis DT
- Philadelphia Eagles: Quay Walker LB
- New Orleans Saints: Chris Olave WR
- Los Angeles Chargers: Kaiir Elam CB
- Philadelphia Eagles: Daxton Hill DB
- New Orleans Saints: Andrew Booth CB
- Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenny Pickett QB
- New England Patriots: Devin Lloyd LB
- Green Bay Packers: Lewis Cine SS
- Arizona Cardinals: George Karlaftis DE
- Dallas Cowboys: Kenyon Green OG
- Buffalo Bills: Breece Hall RB
- Tennessee Titans: Zion Johnson OG
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devonte Wyatt DT
- Green Bay Packers: Treylon Burks WR
- Kansas City Chiefs: David Ojabo DE
- Kansas City Chiefs: Jahan Dotson WR
- Cincinnati Bengals: Trent McDuffie CB
- Detroit Lions: Malik Willis QB
First 100 Players Drafted Prediction:
- Kyle Hamilton SS
- Kayvon Thibodeaux DE
- Aidan Hutchinson DE
- Ikem Ekwonu OL
- Evan Neal OT
- Kyler Gordon CB
- Derek Stingley Jr. CB
- Jordan Davis DT
- Ahmad Gardner CB
- Jermaine Johnson DE
- George Karlaftis DE
- Charles Cross OT
- Zion Johnson OG
- Kenyon Green OL
- Trevor Penning OT
- Bernard Rainmann OT
- Devin Lloyd LB
- Quay Walker LB
- Nakobe Dean LB
- Malik Willis QB
- Kenny Pickett QB
- Matt Corral QB
- Travon Walker DE
- Devonte Wyatt DT
- Trent McDuffie CB
- Jameson Williams WR
- Drake London WR
- Chris Olave WR
- Garrett Wilson WR
- Treylon Burks WR
- Jahan Dotson WR
- Skyy Moore WR
- Lewis Cine SS
- Tyler Smith OL
- Daxton Hill DB
- Logan Hall DL
- Breece Hall RB
- Christian Watson WR
- Tyler Linderbaum OC
- Kenneth Walker RB
- Desmond Ridder QB
- Andrew Booth CB
- Isaiah Spiller RB
- Arnold Ebikete DE
- Chad Muma LB
- Kaiir Elam CB
- Travis Jones DT
- Boye Mafe DE
- David Ojabo DE
- Jalen Pitre DB
- Leo Chenal LB
- Nik Bonitto DE
- Drake Jackson DE
- Calvin Austin WR
- Abraham Lucas OT
- Alec Pierce WR
- Cam Jurgens OC
- Cam Taylor-Britt CB
- Darrian Kinnard OL
- Channing Tindall LB
- Wandale Robinson WR
- Christian Harris LB
- Trey McBride TE
- Greg Dulcich TE
- Jalen Tolbert WR
- Cameron Thomas DE
- Nick Petit Friere OT
- Kingsley Enagbare DE
- Ed Ingram OG
- Jaquan Brisker SS
- Dylan Parham OC
- Troy Andersen LB
- Logan Bruss OG
- Dominique Robinson DE
- Deangelo Malone DE
- Roger McCreary CB
- Joshua Ezeudu OG
- Myjai Sanders DE
- Demarvin Leal DL
- Jamaree Salyer OG
- Nick Cross FS
- Tariq Woolen CB
- Jelani Woods TE
- Alex Wright DE
- Brandon Smith LB
- Cole Strange OC
- Josh Paschal DE
- Sean Ryhan OG
- Zyon Mccollum CB
- Jeremy Ruckert TE
- Charlie Kolar TE
- Phidarian Mathis DT
- Perrion Winfrey DT
- Joshua Williams CB
- Dohnovan West OC
- Alontae Taylor DB
- John Metchie WR
- Sam Howell QB
- Danny Gray WR
- Matt Araiza P
