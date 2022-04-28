 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Matt Robinson’s Predictions for the 2022 NFL Mock Draft & Top 100

Time to get out the ol’ crystal ball.

By Matt_Robinson
Syndication: Nashville George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

A year removed from last year’s draft and you can tell we are in a substantially different landscape just hours removed from one of the most unpredictable NFL Draft first rounds in recent memory. I don’t want to overstate the impact COVID has made on these past couple of drafts, however the amount of depth both in the middle rounds and what will more than likely be available during priority UDFA signing after the draft will be nothing to laugh at, to say the least.

The impact COVID did have though was mainly in communication. In an interview after the Isaiah Wilson fallout in Tennessee, Taylor Lewan was quoted defending GM Jon Robinson alluding to something many decision makers around the league hinted at. Lewan mentioned that the virtual meetings made it much harder to get a feel for these prospects versus an in-person conversation. As if the meetings weren't limiting enough, they also didn’t have a combine and pro days were a lot more limited than in years prior. More and more information was getting distributed online instead of behind closed doors.

Suddenly, leaks were plentiful, connections were logical to make, and most people who knew where the credible sources were basically got six or seven picks for free depending on if you chose right for Mac Jones or Trey Lance. This year, now that things have sorta, almost, started to return slightly back to normal-ish, we are seeing a chaotic cocktail of variables shaping this draft into one of the hardest to predict; merely a year after what was one of the more straightforward drafts. In some weird way, I find that to be kind of beautiful.

Without further ado, let’s get to the mock and after a quick prediction for the first hundred players off the board.

First Round Selection Predictions:

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travon Walker DE
  2. Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson DE
  3. Houston Texans: Derek Stingley Jr. CB
  4. New York Jets: Ikem Ekwonu OL
  5. New York Giants: Evan Neal OT
  6. Carolina Panthers: Charles Cross OT
  7. New York Giants: Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner CB
  8. Atlanta Falcons: Drake London WR
  9. Seattle Seahawks: Kayvon Thibodeaux DE
  10. New York Jets: Jermaine Johnson DE
  11. Washington Commanders: Kyle Hamilton SS
  12. Minnesota Vikings: Jameson Williams WR
  13. Houston Texans: Garrett Wilson WR; Ohio State
  14. Baltimore Ravens: Jordan Davis DT
  15. Philadelphia Eagles: Quay Walker LB
  16. New Orleans Saints: Chris Olave WR
  17. Los Angeles Chargers: Kaiir Elam CB
  18. Philadelphia Eagles: Daxton Hill DB
  19. New Orleans Saints: Andrew Booth CB
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenny Pickett QB
  21. New England Patriots: Devin Lloyd LB
  22. Green Bay Packers: Lewis Cine SS
  23. Arizona Cardinals: George Karlaftis DE
  24. Dallas Cowboys: Kenyon Green OG
  25. Buffalo Bills: Breece Hall RB
  26. Tennessee Titans: Zion Johnson OG
  27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devonte Wyatt DT
  28. Green Bay Packers: Treylon Burks WR
  29. Kansas City Chiefs: David Ojabo DE
  30. Kansas City Chiefs: Jahan Dotson WR
  31. Cincinnati Bengals: Trent McDuffie CB
  32. Detroit Lions: Malik Willis QB

First 100 Players Drafted Prediction:

  1. Kyle Hamilton SS
  2. Kayvon Thibodeaux DE
  3. Aidan Hutchinson DE
  4. Ikem Ekwonu OL
  5. Evan Neal OT
  6. Kyler Gordon CB
  7. Derek Stingley Jr. CB
  8. Jordan Davis DT
  9. Ahmad Gardner CB
  10. Jermaine Johnson DE
  11. George Karlaftis DE
  12. Charles Cross OT
  13. Zion Johnson OG
  14. Kenyon Green OL
  15. Trevor Penning OT
  16. Bernard Rainmann OT
  17. Devin Lloyd LB
  18. Quay Walker LB
  19. Nakobe Dean LB
  20. Malik Willis QB
  21. Kenny Pickett QB
  22. Matt Corral QB
  23. Travon Walker DE
  24. Devonte Wyatt DT
  25. Trent McDuffie CB
  26. Jameson Williams WR
  27. Drake London WR
  28. Chris Olave WR
  29. Garrett Wilson WR
  30. Treylon Burks WR
  31. Jahan Dotson WR
  32. Skyy Moore WR
  33. Lewis Cine SS
  34. Tyler Smith OL
  35. Daxton Hill DB
  36. Logan Hall DL
  37. Breece Hall RB
  38. Christian Watson WR
  39. Tyler Linderbaum OC
  40. Kenneth Walker RB
  41. Desmond Ridder QB
  42. Andrew Booth CB
  43. Isaiah Spiller RB
  44. Arnold Ebikete DE
  45. Chad Muma LB
  46. Kaiir Elam CB
  47. Travis Jones DT
  48. Boye Mafe DE
  49. David Ojabo DE
  50. Jalen Pitre DB
  51. Leo Chenal LB
  52. Nik Bonitto DE
  53. Drake Jackson DE
  54. Calvin Austin WR
  55. Abraham Lucas OT
  56. Alec Pierce WR
  57. Cam Jurgens OC
  58. Cam Taylor-Britt CB
  59. Darrian Kinnard OL
  60. Channing Tindall LB
  61. Wandale Robinson WR
  62. Christian Harris LB
  63. Trey McBride TE
  64. Greg Dulcich TE
  65. Jalen Tolbert WR
  66. Cameron Thomas DE
  67. Nick Petit Friere OT
  68. Kingsley Enagbare DE
  69. Ed Ingram OG
  70. Jaquan Brisker SS
  71. Dylan Parham OC
  72. Troy Andersen LB
  73. Logan Bruss OG
  74. Dominique Robinson DE
  75. Deangelo Malone DE
  76. Roger McCreary CB
  77. Joshua Ezeudu OG
  78. Myjai Sanders DE
  79. Demarvin Leal DL
  80. Jamaree Salyer OG
  81. Nick Cross FS
  82. Tariq Woolen CB
  83. Jelani Woods TE
  84. Alex Wright DE
  85. Brandon Smith LB
  86. Cole Strange OC
  87. Josh Paschal DE
  88. Sean Ryhan OG
  89. Zyon Mccollum CB
  90. Jeremy Ruckert TE
  91. Charlie Kolar TE
  92. Phidarian Mathis DT
  93. Perrion Winfrey DT
  94. Joshua Williams CB
  95. Dohnovan West OC
  96. Alontae Taylor DB
  97. John Metchie WR
  98. Sam Howell QB
  99. Danny Gray WR
  100. Matt Araiza P

