2022 NFL Draft: First Round Draft Results

Here is how the first round shook out.

By UprootedTexan
Initially, the draft looked like it was going to be just a whole lot of the same, few trades, a lot of predictable picks, and not much to write home about.

And then bedlam happened.

Three hours, nine trades, and a long wide receiver run later and the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is in the books.

Two current receivers shipped off to new destinations (Hollywood Brown to the Cardinals and AJ Brown to the Eagles) as part of the horse trading that is endemic to the draft, and personally, one of my favorite parts of the draft.

Here is how the picks break down.

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travon Walker, DE, Georgia
  2. Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan
  3. Houston Texans: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
  4. New York Jets: Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
  5. New York Giants: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
  6. Carolina Panthers: Ikem Ekwonu, OL, North Carolina State
  7. New York Giants (from Bears): Evan Neal, OL, Alabama
  8. Atlanta Falcons: Drake London, WR, USC
  9. Seattle Seahawks (from Broncos): Charles Cross, OL, Mississippi State
  10. New York Jets (from Seahawks): Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
  11. New Orleans Saints (from Commanders): Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
  12. Detroit Lions (from Vikings): Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
  13. Philadelphia Eagles (from Texans): Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
  14. Baltimore Ravens: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
  15. Houston Texans: Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M
  16. Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
  17. Los Angeles Chargers: Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College
  18. Tennessee Titans (from Eagles): Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
  19. New Orleans Saints (from Eagles): Trevor Penning, OL, Northern Iowa
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
  21. Kansas City Chiefs (from Patriots): Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
  22. Green Bay Packers (from Raiders): Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
  23. Buffalo Bills: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
  24. Dallas Cowboys: Tyler Smith, OL, Tulsa
  25. Baltimore Ravens: Tyler Linderbaum, OL, Iowa
  26. New York Jets: Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida State
  27. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Buccaneers): Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
  28. Green Bay Packers: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
  29. New England Patriots (from Chiefs): Cole Strange, OL, Chattanooga
  30. Kansas City Chiefs: George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue
  31. Cincinnati Bengals: Daxton Hill, CB, Michigan
  32. Minnesota Vikings (from Lions): Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

That’ll do it for us tonight. The draft resumes again tomorrow evening at 6 p.m. I hope to see you all then for rounds two and three!

