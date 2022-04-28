2022 NFL Draft: First Round Draft Results

Initially, the draft looked like it was going to be just a whole lot of the same, few trades, a lot of predictable picks, and not much to write home about.
And then bedlam happened.
Three hours, nine trades, and a long wide receiver run later and the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is in the books.
Two current receivers shipped off to new destinations (Hollywood Brown to the Cardinals and AJ Brown to the Eagles) as part of the horse trading that is endemic to the draft, and personally, one of my favorite parts of the draft.
Here is how the picks break down.
- Jacksonville Jaguars: Travon Walker, DE, Georgia
- Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan
- Houston Texans: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
- New York Jets: Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
- New York Giants: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
- Carolina Panthers: Ikem Ekwonu, OL, North Carolina State
- New York Giants (from Bears): Evan Neal, OL, Alabama
- Atlanta Falcons: Drake London, WR, USC
- Seattle Seahawks (from Broncos): Charles Cross, OL, Mississippi State
- New York Jets (from Seahawks): Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
- New Orleans Saints (from Commanders): Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
- Detroit Lions (from Vikings): Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
- Philadelphia Eagles (from Texans): Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
- Baltimore Ravens: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
- Houston Texans: Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M
- Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
- Los Angeles Chargers: Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College
- Tennessee Titans (from Eagles): Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
- New Orleans Saints (from Eagles): Trevor Penning, OL, Northern Iowa
- Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
- Kansas City Chiefs (from Patriots): Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
- Green Bay Packers (from Raiders): Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
- Buffalo Bills: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
- Dallas Cowboys: Tyler Smith, OL, Tulsa
- Baltimore Ravens: Tyler Linderbaum, OL, Iowa
- New York Jets: Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida State
- Jacksonville Jaguars (from Buccaneers): Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
- Green Bay Packers: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
- New England Patriots (from Chiefs): Cole Strange, OL, Chattanooga
- Kansas City Chiefs: George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue
- Cincinnati Bengals: Daxton Hill, CB, Michigan
- Minnesota Vikings (from Lions): Lewis Cine, S, Georgia
That’ll do it for us tonight. The draft resumes again tomorrow evening at 6 p.m. I hope to see you all then for rounds two and three!
Loading comments...