2022 NFL Draft: Best players available on Day 2 for Texans

Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft is in the books and the Texans go into Day 2 with three selections (No. 37, 68, and 80). After selecting cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and offensive guard Kenyon Green, there are still a variety of quality targets for the 2nd and 3rd rounds.
Defense:
- Boye Mafe - EDGE - Minnesota
- Andrew Booth - CB - Clemson
- Arnold Ebiketie - EDGE - Penn. State
- Nakobe Dean - LB - Georgia
- Kyler Gordon - CB - Washington
- David Ojabo - EDGE - Michigan
- Logan Hall - DL - Houston
- Travis Jones - DL - Connecticut
Offense:
- Breece Hall - RB - Iowa State
- Kenneth Walker III - RB - Michigan State
- Skyy Moore - WR - Western Michigan
- Christian Watson - WR - North Dakota State
- George Pickens - WR - Georgia
Although few predict that the Texans will select a quarterback this draft, many of the top QB prospects in the draft are still available as well. Some of the bigger names still on the board are Malik Willis (Liberty), Matt Corral (Ole Miss), and Desmond Ritter (Cincinnati).
Houston is more likely to add from the list above with its next picks and has a good chance to find impact players for the defensive front-7 and wide receiver positions. Some consider Houston to have an outside chance at a running back selection as well, especially as no RBs were selected in round 1.
With three picks over the next 50 in the draft, the Texans could make a sizable gain in their rebuild process and even find some potential starters for the 2022 season.
