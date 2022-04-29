Countdown to Day Two of the 2022 NFL Draft

Good afternoon, I hope you’re well and truly recovered from whatever antics you were up to for yesterday’s first round of the draft. Because we have double the action today for you to look forward to. That’s right, the second and third rounds of the draft begin tonight at 6:00 p.m.

The Texans have three picks today; one in the second (37th), and two in the third (68th (almost nice), and 80th). That said, based on how active the Texans were yesterday and the still large number of holes needed to fill, don’t be too surprised if the Texans get pretty active today as well.

This is your countdown thread for the second day of the 2022 NFL Draft. Let there be dancing in the streets, drinking in the saloons and necking in the parlor.