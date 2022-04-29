Texans trade up into second round, draft John Metchie III - wide receiver, Alabama

Well, Kenneth called it. The Texans weren’t done with the second round. Nick Caserio jumped ahead of the Baltimore Ravens, which is a new experience for me, to get a much needed wide receiver to complement Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins.

Your newest Houston Texan is John Metchie III out of Alabama.

And all it cost the Texans was their 68th overall pick (third round) and both of their fourth round picks.

At Bama, Metchie was one of the top two receiving options for Bryce Young until he got injured, tearing his ACL in the SEC championship game against Georgia.

Let’s see what the internet has to say about Metchie:

Overview NFL slot projection with good polish but a lack of noteworthy elements in his game. Metchie has decent size but average play speed. He’s proficient in more sophisticated routes but lacks explosiveness to separate and will have to prove he can become a more physical wideout to win contested catches at the pro level. He can play multiple receiver spots and has the ability to take what the scheme provides him. As long as his recovery from an ACL tear goes smoothly, Metchie has a chance to become a starting slot receiver with a relatively modest ceiling. Strengths Experience running a pro-caliber route tree. Attacks press leverage and defeats it. Route instincts unlock additional moves to get what he needs. Snaps off route breaks at crisp angles. Gets his numbers turned to passer on slants and crossers. Good downfield focus and ball-tracking. Improved his contested-catch success in 2021. Works his way back to the ball on hitches, drive routes. Possesses toughness needed for the job. Talent to add yards after the catch. Weaknesses Suffered ACL tear in December. Looks smaller than his listed size. Average release speed into the route. Lacks explosiveness to separate out of turns and stems. Pre-break head turn has become a route tell. Lacks size and length to out-reach corners down the field. Suffers from focus drops as body-catcher.

It wouldn’t be surprising if, based on his skill set, the Texans have found their new slot receiver, the big question is when will he be healthy enough to take the field, this year or are we waiting until 2023 to see what Metchie has to offer?

So, what do y’all think of the pick? Let us know in the comments below.