2022 NFL Draft Rounds 1-3 Recap

If you’re like me, you’ve seen the Texans wheeling and dealing throughout the draft on the way to selecting five players in the draft already.
Those players are as follows:
1(3) - Derek Stingley, Jr., CB, LSU
1(15) - Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M
2(37) - Jalon Pitre, S, Baylor
2(44) - John Metchie III, WR, Alabama
3(75) - Christian Harris, LB, Alabama
Not a bad haul...so far.
Now, if after all this trading in the first three rounds, you’re not sure how many picks the Texans still have, or are surprised they still have draft picks after all that, I wouldn’t blame you one bit. So here’s a handy primer for the five (5!) remaining picks the Texans have.
Fourth round, 107th overall
Fifth round, 166th overall
Fifth round, 170th overall
Sixth round, 205th overall
Sixth round, 207th overall
And here’s a look at everybody who’s been selected so far.
First Round
- Jacksonville Jaguars: Travon Walker, DE, Georgia
- Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan
- Houston Texans: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
- New York Jets: Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
- New York Giants: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
- Carolina Panthers: Ikem Ekwonu, OL, North Carolina State
- New York Giants (from Bears): Evan Neal, OL, Alabama
- Atlanta Falcons: Drake London, WR, USC
- Seattle Seahawks (from Broncos): Charles Cross, OL, Mississippi State
- New York Jets (from Seahawks): Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
- New Orleans Saints (from Commanders): Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
- Detroit Lions (from Vikings): Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
- Philadelphia Eagles (from Texans): Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
- Baltimore Ravens: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
- Houston Texans: Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M
- Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
- Los Angeles Chargers: Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College
- Tennessee Titans (from Eagles): Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
- New Orleans Saints (from Eagles): Trevor Penning, OL, Northern Iowa
- Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
- Kansas City Chiefs (from Patriots): Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
- Green Bay Packers (from Raiders): Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
- Buffalo Bills: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
- Dallas Cowboys: Tyler Smith, OL, Tulsa
- Baltimore Ravens: Tyler Linderbaum, OL, Iowa
- New York Jets: Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida State
- Jacksonville Jaguars (from Buccaneers): Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
- Green Bay Packers: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
- New England Patriots (from Chiefs): Cole Strange, OL, Chattanooga
- Kansas City Chiefs: George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue
- Cincinnati Bengals: Daxton Hill, CB, Michigan
- Minnesota Vikings (from Lions): Lewis Cine, S, Georgia
Second Round
- (33) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Jaguars): Logan Hall, DL, Houston
- (34) Green Bay Packers (from Vikings): Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State
- (35) Tennessee Titans (from Jets): Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn
- (36) New York Jets: (from Giants): Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State
- (37) Houston Texans: Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor
- (38) Atlanta Falcons (from Giants): Arnold Ebiketie, Edge, Penn State
- (39) Chicago Bears: Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
- (40) Seattle Seahawks (from Broncos): Boye Mafe, Edge, Minnesota
- (41) Seattle Seahawks: Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State
- (42) Minnesota Vikings (from Colts): Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
- (43) New York Giants (from Falcons): Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky
- (44) Houston Texans (from Browns): John Metchie III, WR, Alabama
- (45) Baltimore Ravens: David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
- (46) Detroit Lions (from Vikings): Josh Paschal, Edge, Kentucky
- (47) Washington Commanders (from Colts): Phidarian Mathis, DL, Alabama
- (48) Chicago Bears (from Chargers): Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State
- (49) New Orleans Saints: Alontae Taylor, CB, Tennessee
- (50) New England Patriots (from Chiefs): Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor
- (51) Philadelphia Eagles: Cam Jurgens, OL, Nebraska
- (52) Pittsburgh Steelers: George Pickens, WR, Georgia
- (53) Indianapolis Colts (from Packers): Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati
- (54) Kansas City Chiefs (from Patriots): Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan
- (55) Arizona Cardinals: Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State
- (56) Dallas Cowboys: Sam Williams, Edge, Ole Miss
- (57) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Bills): Luke Goedeke, OL, Western Michigan
- (58) Atlanta Falcons (from Titans): Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State
- (59) Minnesota Vikings (from Packers): Ed Ingram, OL, LSU
- (60) Cincinnati Bengals (from Bills): Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska
- (61) San Francisco 49ers: Drake Jackson, Edge, USC
- (62) Kansas City Chiefs: Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati
- (63) Cincinnati Bengals: James Cook, RB, Georgia
- (64) Denver Broncos (from Rams): Nik Bonitto, Edge, Oklahoma
Third Round
- (65) Jacksonville Jaguars: Luke Fortner, OL, Kentucky
- (66) Minnesota Vikings (from Lions): Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma
- (67) New York Giants: Josh Ezeudu, OL, North Carolina
- (68) Cleveland Browns: Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State
- (69) Tennessee Titans (from New York Jets): Nicholas Petit-Frere, OL, Ohio State
- (70) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Carolina): Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming
- (71) Chicago Bears: Velus Jones, WR, Tennessee
- (72) Seattle Seahawks: Abraham Lucas, OL, Washington State
- (73) Indianapolis Colts (from Washington): Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia
- (74) Atlanta Falcons: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
- (75) Houston Texans (from Broncos): Christian Harris, LB, Alabama
- (76) Baltimore Ravens: Travis Jones, DT, UConn
- (77) Indianapolis Colts (from Vikings): Bernhard Raimann, OL, Central Michigan
- (78) Cleveland Browns: Alex Wright, Edge, UAB
- (79) Los Angeles Chargers: JT Woods, S, Baylor
- (80) Denver Broncos (from Texans): Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA
- (81) New York Giants (from Dolphins): Cordale Flott, CB, LSU
- (82) Atlanta Falcons (from Colts): DeAngelo Malone, Edge, Western Kentucky
- (83) Philadelphia Eagles: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
- (84) Pittsburgh Steelers: DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M
- (85) New England Patriots: Marcus Jones, CB, Houston
- (86) Tennessee Titans (from Raiders): Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
- (87) Arizona Cardinals: Cameron Thomas, Edge, San Diego State
- (88) Dallas Cowboys: Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama
- (89) Buffalo Bills: Terrel Bernard, LB, Baylor
- (90) Las Vegas Raiders (from Titans): Dylan Parham, OL, Memphis
- (91) Tampa Bay Buccaneer: Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State
- (92) Green Bay Packers: Sean Rhyan, OL, UCLA
- (93) San Francisco 49ers: Tyrion Davis-Price, RB, LSU
- (94) Carolina Panthers (from Patriots via Chiefs): Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss
- (95) Cincinnati Bengals: Zachary Carter, DT, Florida
- (96) Indianapolis Colts (from Broncos via Rams): Nick Cross, S, Maryland
- (97*) Detroit Lions: Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois
- (98*) Washington Commanders (from Saints): Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama
- (99*) Cleveland Browns: David Bell, RB, Purdue
- (100*) Arizona Cardinals (from Ravens): Myjai Sanders, Edge, Cincinnati
- (101*) New York Jets (from Saints via Titans and Eagles): Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State
- (102*) Miami Dolphins (from 49ers): Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia
- (103*) Kansas City Chiefs: Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin
- (104*) Los Angeles Rams: Logan Bruss, OL, Wisconsin
- (105*) San Francisco 49ers: Danny Gray, WR, SMU
*Compensatory Pick
That’s it for rounds one through three. Join us again tomorrow at 11 a.m. for the last four rounds of the draft. Who else could the Texans take with their remaining five picks? You’ll just have to find out like the rest of us here tomorrow.
Good night!
