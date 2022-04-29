 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

2022 NFL Draft Rounds 1-3 Recap

Here’s where we’re at with the draft at the halfway(?) point.

By UprootedTexan
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

2022 NFL Draft - Rounds 2-3 Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

If you’re like me, you’ve seen the Texans wheeling and dealing throughout the draft on the way to selecting five players in the draft already.

Those players are as follows:

1(3) - Derek Stingley, Jr., CB, LSU
1(15) - Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M
2(37) - Jalon Pitre, S, Baylor
2(44) - John Metchie III, WR, Alabama
3(75) - Christian Harris, LB, Alabama

Not a bad haul...so far.

Now, if after all this trading in the first three rounds, you’re not sure how many picks the Texans still have, or are surprised they still have draft picks after all that, I wouldn’t blame you one bit. So here’s a handy primer for the five (5!) remaining picks the Texans have.

Fourth round, 107th overall
Fifth round, 166th overall
Fifth round, 170th overall
Sixth round, 205th overall
Sixth round, 207th overall

And here’s a look at everybody who’s been selected so far.

First Round

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travon Walker, DE, Georgia
  2. Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan
  3. Houston Texans: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
  4. New York Jets: Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
  5. New York Giants: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
  6. Carolina Panthers: Ikem Ekwonu, OL, North Carolina State
  7. New York Giants (from Bears): Evan Neal, OL, Alabama
  8. Atlanta Falcons: Drake London, WR, USC
  9. Seattle Seahawks (from Broncos): Charles Cross, OL, Mississippi State
  10. New York Jets (from Seahawks): Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
  11. New Orleans Saints (from Commanders): Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
  12. Detroit Lions (from Vikings): Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
  13. Philadelphia Eagles (from Texans): Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
  14. Baltimore Ravens: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
  15. Houston Texans: Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M
  16. Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
  17. Los Angeles Chargers: Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College
  18. Tennessee Titans (from Eagles): Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
  19. New Orleans Saints (from Eagles): Trevor Penning, OL, Northern Iowa
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
  21. Kansas City Chiefs (from Patriots): Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
  22. Green Bay Packers (from Raiders): Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
  23. Buffalo Bills: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
  24. Dallas Cowboys: Tyler Smith, OL, Tulsa
  25. Baltimore Ravens: Tyler Linderbaum, OL, Iowa
  26. New York Jets: Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida State
  27. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Buccaneers): Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
  28. Green Bay Packers: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
  29. New England Patriots (from Chiefs): Cole Strange, OL, Chattanooga
  30. Kansas City Chiefs: George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue
  31. Cincinnati Bengals: Daxton Hill, CB, Michigan
  32. Minnesota Vikings (from Lions): Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

Second Round

  1. (33) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Jaguars): Logan Hall, DL, Houston
  2. (34) Green Bay Packers (from Vikings): Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State
  3. (35) Tennessee Titans (from Jets): Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn
  4. (36) New York Jets: (from Giants): Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State
  5. (37) Houston Texans: Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor
  6. (38) Atlanta Falcons (from Giants): Arnold Ebiketie, Edge, Penn State
  7. (39) Chicago Bears: Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
  8. (40) Seattle Seahawks (from Broncos): Boye Mafe, Edge, Minnesota
  9. (41) Seattle Seahawks: Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State
  10. (42) Minnesota Vikings (from Colts): Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
  11. (43) New York Giants (from Falcons): Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky
  12. (44) Houston Texans (from Browns): John Metchie III, WR, Alabama
  13. (45) Baltimore Ravens: David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
  14. (46) Detroit Lions (from Vikings): Josh Paschal, Edge, Kentucky
  15. (47) Washington Commanders (from Colts): Phidarian Mathis, DL, Alabama
  16. (48) Chicago Bears (from Chargers): Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State
  17. (49) New Orleans Saints: Alontae Taylor, CB, Tennessee
  18. (50) New England Patriots (from Chiefs): Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor
  19. (51) Philadelphia Eagles: Cam Jurgens, OL, Nebraska
  20. (52) Pittsburgh Steelers: George Pickens, WR, Georgia
  21. (53) Indianapolis Colts (from Packers): Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati
  22. (54) Kansas City Chiefs (from Patriots): Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan
  23. (55) Arizona Cardinals: Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State
  24. (56) Dallas Cowboys: Sam Williams, Edge, Ole Miss
  25. (57) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Bills): Luke Goedeke, OL, Western Michigan
  26. (58) Atlanta Falcons (from Titans): Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State
  27. (59) Minnesota Vikings (from Packers): Ed Ingram, OL, LSU
  28. (60) Cincinnati Bengals (from Bills): Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska
  29. (61) San Francisco 49ers: Drake Jackson, Edge, USC
  30. (62) Kansas City Chiefs: Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati
  31. (63) Cincinnati Bengals: James Cook, RB, Georgia
  32. (64) Denver Broncos (from Rams): Nik Bonitto, Edge, Oklahoma

Third Round

  1. (65) Jacksonville Jaguars: Luke Fortner, OL, Kentucky
  2. (66) Minnesota Vikings (from Lions): Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma
  3. (67) New York Giants: Josh Ezeudu, OL, North Carolina
  4. (68) Cleveland Browns: Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State
  5. (69) Tennessee Titans (from New York Jets): Nicholas Petit-Frere, OL, Ohio State
  6. (70) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Carolina): Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming
  7. (71) Chicago Bears: Velus Jones, WR, Tennessee
  8. (72) Seattle Seahawks: Abraham Lucas, OL, Washington State
  9. (73) Indianapolis Colts (from Washington): Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia
  10. (74) Atlanta Falcons: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
  11. (75) Houston Texans (from Broncos): Christian Harris, LB, Alabama
  12. (76) Baltimore Ravens: Travis Jones, DT, UConn
  13. (77) Indianapolis Colts (from Vikings): Bernhard Raimann, OL, Central Michigan
  14. (78) Cleveland Browns: Alex Wright, Edge, UAB
  15. (79) Los Angeles Chargers: JT Woods, S, Baylor
  16. (80) Denver Broncos (from Texans): Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA
  17. (81) New York Giants (from Dolphins): Cordale Flott, CB, LSU
  18. (82) Atlanta Falcons (from Colts): DeAngelo Malone, Edge, Western Kentucky
  19. (83) Philadelphia Eagles: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
  20. (84) Pittsburgh Steelers: DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M
  21. (85) New England Patriots: Marcus Jones, CB, Houston
  22. (86) Tennessee Titans (from Raiders): Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
  23. (87) Arizona Cardinals: Cameron Thomas, Edge, San Diego State
  24. (88) Dallas Cowboys: Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama
  25. (89) Buffalo Bills: Terrel Bernard, LB, Baylor
  26. (90) Las Vegas Raiders (from Titans): Dylan Parham, OL, Memphis
  27. (91) Tampa Bay Buccaneer: Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State
  28. (92) Green Bay Packers: Sean Rhyan, OL, UCLA
  29. (93) San Francisco 49ers: Tyrion Davis-Price, RB, LSU
  30. (94) Carolina Panthers (from Patriots via Chiefs): Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss
  31. (95) Cincinnati Bengals: Zachary Carter, DT, Florida
  32. (96) Indianapolis Colts (from Broncos via Rams): Nick Cross, S, Maryland
  33. (97*) Detroit Lions: Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois
  34. (98*) Washington Commanders (from Saints): Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama
  35. (99*) Cleveland Browns: David Bell, RB, Purdue
  36. (100*) Arizona Cardinals (from Ravens): Myjai Sanders, Edge, Cincinnati
  37. (101*) New York Jets (from Saints via Titans and Eagles): Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State
  38. (102*) Miami Dolphins (from 49ers): Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia
  39. (103*) Kansas City Chiefs: Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin
  40. (104*) Los Angeles Rams: Logan Bruss, OL, Wisconsin
  41. (105*) San Francisco 49ers: Danny Gray, WR, SMU

*Compensatory Pick

That’s it for rounds one through three. Join us again tomorrow at 11 a.m. for the last four rounds of the draft. Who else could the Texans take with their remaining five picks? You’ll just have to find out like the rest of us here tomorrow.

Good night!

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...