2022 NFL Draft Rounds 1-3 Recap

If you’re like me, you’ve seen the Texans wheeling and dealing throughout the draft on the way to selecting five players in the draft already.

Those players are as follows:

1(3) - Derek Stingley, Jr., CB, LSU

1(15) - Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M

2(37) - Jalon Pitre, S, Baylor

2(44) - John Metchie III, WR, Alabama

3(75) - Christian Harris, LB, Alabama

Not a bad haul...so far.

Now, if after all this trading in the first three rounds, you’re not sure how many picks the Texans still have, or are surprised they still have draft picks after all that, I wouldn’t blame you one bit. So here’s a handy primer for the five (5!) remaining picks the Texans have.

Fourth round, 107th overall

Fifth round, 166th overall

Fifth round, 170th overall

Sixth round, 205th overall

Sixth round, 207th overall

And here’s a look at everybody who’s been selected so far.

First Round

Second Round

Third Round

*Compensatory Pick

That’s it for rounds one through three. Join us again tomorrow at 11 a.m. for the last four rounds of the draft. Who else could the Texans take with their remaining five picks? You’ll just have to find out like the rest of us here tomorrow.

Good night!