Best of the Rest: Day Three’s Best Prospects

Relax you’re almost there! It’s day 3, the picks will be flying by like crazy and half if not most of the players announced will not household names. Still, there are plenty of useful prospects out there. Including some in my original top 100 projection that managed to slip through the cracks of day 2. But even beyond that there is still a plethora of talent for Nick to go shopping for. The second wave of tight ends would be a nice addition early. Or perhaps scooping up one of the edge rushers before we see the talent truly drop off. Even with Breece Hall getting away from us there are numerous tailback options that should be able to contribute early and hit the ground running...on that note here are some of the better players available for me on day 3, not just in round 4 but names you could see up until our last pick.
RB
Isaiah Spiller ATM
Dameon Pierce Florida (folks, we got ‘im)
Jashaun Corbin FSU
Hassan Haskins MU
Pierre Strong SDSU
Abram Smith BU
Keontay Ingram USC
TE
Cade Otton Washington
Charlie Kolar Iowa St
Isaiah Likely CCU
Jake Ferguson Wisonsin
Chigoziem Okonkwo Maryland
Gerrit Prince UAB
Chase Allen Iowa St
WR
Khalil Shakir Boise St
Calvin Austin III Memphis
Justyn Ross Clemson
Bo Melton RU
Kyle Phillips UCLA
Kevin Austin ND
Dee Anderson Alabama ATM
OL
Matt Waletzko NDakota
Andrew Stueber Michigan
Kellen Diesch ASU
Alec Lindstrom BC
DE
Dominique Robinson Miami(O)
Jeffrey Gunter Coastal Carolina
Kingsley Enagbare South Carolina
Esezi Otomewo Minnesota
Jesse Luketa PSU
Amare Barno VTech
DT
John Ridgeway III Arkansas
Thomas Booker Stanford
Matt Butler Tennessee
Neil Farrell Jr. LSU
CB
Tariq Woolen UTSA
Joshua Williams Fayetville
Jalyn Armour-Davis Alabama
Coby Bryant Cincinnati
Mario Goodrich Clemson
Zyon McCollum Sam Houston
Damari Matthis Pittsburgh
Jermaine Waller VTech
DB
Markquese Bell Florida ATM
Percy Butler Louisiana
Dane Belton Iowa
Verone Mckinley
Sterling Weatherford Miami(O)
Smoke Monday Auburn
Tycen Anderson Toledo
