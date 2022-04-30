Best of the Rest: Day Three’s Best Prospects

Relax you’re almost there! It’s day 3, the picks will be flying by like crazy and half if not most of the players announced will not household names. Still, there are plenty of useful prospects out there. Including some in my original top 100 projection that managed to slip through the cracks of day 2. But even beyond that there is still a plethora of talent for Nick to go shopping for. The second wave of tight ends would be a nice addition early. Or perhaps scooping up one of the edge rushers before we see the talent truly drop off. Even with Breece Hall getting away from us there are numerous tailback options that should be able to contribute early and hit the ground running...on that note here are some of the better players available for me on day 3, not just in round 4 but names you could see up until our last pick.

RB

Isaiah Spiller ATM

Dameon Pierce Florida (folks, we got ‘im)

Jashaun Corbin FSU

Hassan Haskins MU

Pierre Strong SDSU

Abram Smith BU

Keontay Ingram USC

TE

Cade Otton Washington

Charlie Kolar Iowa St

Isaiah Likely CCU

Jake Ferguson Wisonsin

Chigoziem Okonkwo Maryland

Gerrit Prince UAB

Chase Allen Iowa St

WR

Khalil Shakir Boise St

Calvin Austin III Memphis

Justyn Ross Clemson

Bo Melton RU

Kyle Phillips UCLA

Kevin Austin ND

Dee Anderson Alabama ATM

OL

Matt Waletzko NDakota

Andrew Stueber Michigan

Kellen Diesch ASU

Alec Lindstrom BC

DE

Dominique Robinson Miami(O)

Jeffrey Gunter Coastal Carolina

Kingsley Enagbare South Carolina

Esezi Otomewo Minnesota

Jesse Luketa PSU

Amare Barno VTech

DT

John Ridgeway III Arkansas

Thomas Booker Stanford

Matt Butler Tennessee

Neil Farrell Jr. LSU

CB

Tariq Woolen UTSA

Joshua Williams Fayetville

Jalyn Armour-Davis Alabama

Coby Bryant Cincinnati

Mario Goodrich Clemson

Zyon McCollum Sam Houston

Damari Matthis Pittsburgh

Jermaine Waller VTech

DB

Markquese Bell Florida ATM

Percy Butler Louisiana

Dane Belton Iowa

Verone Mckinley

Sterling Weatherford Miami(O)

Smoke Monday Auburn

Tycen Anderson Toledo