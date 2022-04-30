2022 NFL Draft: Day 3 Open Thread

Hey, how you feeling? I know you’ve gone through three rounds of drafty goodness, and there’s another four left to go. You know you can do it. You’ve done it before. You’ve done it before when the Texans have had a lot fewer picks than they do this year.

Just tough it out. Get some Shipley through Doordash, pour some coffee (or whatever) and get yourself ready for the breakneck pace of the NFL Draft.

While away the time talking with your fellow Texans fans, arguing about their picks and grade the draft when it’s all over with.

This is your open thread for day three. Please enjoy the draft.

WARNING: Do not announce any picks in advance. Doing so will result in a temporary ban lasting through the remainder of the draft. This will be your ONLY warning.