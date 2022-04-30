2022 NFL Draft: Texans Select Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida

Welcome back to the draft. In the fourth round, the Texans finally picked a running back in the draft. After getting sniped by the Jets for Breece Hall and a couple of rounds after the fact, the Texans got their guy.

With the 107th pick, the Texans selected Dameon Pierce, running back out of Florida.

Here is what Houston radio legend and NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein had to say about Pierce:

Overview It’s a fun afternoon of tape study watching Pierce play the game like a coiled spring ready to explode on each snap. He’s an urgent runner with twitchy downfield burst, tackle-breaking leg drive and outstanding balance through contact. He reads and reacts to block development quickly and creates additional yardage with both power and subtle shiftiness. Pierce was highly productive (16 total touchdowns) in 2021 despite an embarrassingly low usage rate by the coaching staff. He has plenty of tread left on the tires and fits into any run-blocking scheme as a quality future starter or member of a RB tandem. Strengths Grown-man physique. Unique weight-room power feeds into springy hips/feet. Averaged a touchdown every seven touches in 2021. Makes defenses feel his energy and urgency. No hesitation charging through the line of scrimmage. Violent runner who is hard to knock off his feet. Saves the run with top-flight contact balance. Rare talent to create yardage in a phone booth. Processes fronts quickly, making wise lane choices. Able to create suddenly without slowing his feet. Displayed talent to work the seam over cover linebackers. Weaknesses Just nine career games with 10 or more carries. Herky-jerky runner lacking desired tempo and timing. Average escape speed out of the side door. Much more natural off-tackle than between the tackles. A little tight with change-of-direction transitions. Needs an extra step to make his downhill cut. Hand usage in pass pro needs work.

Sounds like he’ll pair nicely with Marlon Mack which, thank Durga, means we see way, way, waaaaaaaaaaaay less of Rex Burkhead on the field next season. That alone makes him worth the fourth round pick, I think.

But what do y’all think? Let us know in the comments!