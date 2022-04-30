With the 170th pick Texans select: TE Teagan Quitoriano

We knew at some point a true inline Y tight end was in store for us and now with the 170th pick in the fifth round Nick Caserio has selected the big bodied (6’5” 256 lbs.) Teagan Quitoriano from Oregon State. First thing that leaps out is how he physically looks the part. Even though NFL.com’s own and Houstonian Lance Zierlein points out his blocking is still something that needs to be developed but he clearly has the physical tools to do it.

Here is a quick blurb from Lance’s report:

Quitoriano plays with adequate toughness but is missing the fluidity and instincts for outside zone blocking consistency. The former all-state hooper has good foot quickness for his size and the agility to become a solid route runner with run-after-catch talent over the first two levels. The difference between becoming a backup tight end or eventual starter rests on whether he’s willing to become more of a glass-eating in-line blocker as a pro.

While his former basketball experience should help as he tries to create separation as his route tree is still developing, he is more of a linear type of athlete with agility scores that are nothing to write home about.

Teagan Quitoriano was drafted with pick 170 of round 5 in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 4.73 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 535 out of 1014 TE from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/mi3FoP3Q9J #RAS #Texans pic.twitter.com/eSSGwy832s — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 30, 2022

All in all this pick is of a similar nature to the Roy Lopez pick from last year. He was not on my list of 300 guys that I looked at for the draft but was clearly a defined archetype that fit what the coaching staff needed. So hopefully Quitoriano can be a nice developmental piece who has a good niche in Pep Hamilton's offense and while he may never be a star will absolutely throw in some splash plays when called upon.