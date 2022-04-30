With the 205th Pick Houston Selects: OT Austin Deculus

With his final pick, Nick Caserio has once again looked towards the Tigers after selecting LSU offensive tackle Austin Deculus with the 205th overall selection; tying a nice bow on what has been an offseason priority to give Davis Mills a more supportive offense. Deculus is slightly short tackle by average metrics (6’5” 321 lbs.), but has a lot of valuable experience playing SEC football.

He was a member of the national championship squad in 2019 that won the Joe Moore award for best offensive line unit in nation. He is a pure right tackle prospect who spent most of his snaps there for the Tigers but it’s also worth noting he spent a lot of snaps there and was a bit of an ironman who played in an LSU record 61 games. He is still a bit of a project in terms of pass protection and one concern would be his feet movement which seems valid due to his poor shuttle time in the combine, but Deculus also has 34” arms that help out a lot.

Austin Deculus was drafted with pick 205 of round 6 in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 8.24 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 215 out of 1218 OT from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/3Tufdc4rdt #RAS #Texans pic.twitter.com/xiWm28tw2n — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 30, 2022

That’s a wrap on the 2022 Houston Texans draft! How do you feel about the first draft we have had with a full array of picks? Let us know your thoughts on the pick and the class overall!