Ladies and Gentlemen, Your Texans Rookie Class of 2022

We made it! After three days and several trades, we have nine new Houston Texans; six from the SEC, two from the PAC-12 and one from the Big 12. And depending on who you ask, this was either one of the best Texans drafts in recent memory (possibly influenced by the memory of multiple BOB-led drafts) or just the same ol’ Texans.

As for me? I know better. It usually takes three years to get any kind of clarity about what kind of draft a team has had. I want to believe this was a good class, I have no reason to doubt at the moment. But I’m a Texans fan, and it helps to always remain skeptical until you see these rookies on the field.

The bright side is that we have a lot of potential starters in this class so we might get to find out sooner rather than later the quality level of this particular draft.

So let’s run through our new Texans one more time. You know, for old times’ sake:

1(3) - Derek Stingley, CB, LSU

1(15) from PHI - Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M [Editor’s Note: Woooooooooooo! Atascocita represent!]

2(37) - Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor

2(44) from CLE - John Metchie, WR, Alabama

3(75) from DEN - Christian Harris, LB, Alabama

4(107) from CLE - Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida

5(150) from CHI - Thomas Booker, DT, Stanford

5(170) from NE - Teagan Quitoriano, TE, Oregon St.

6(205) from GB - Austin Deculus, T, LSU

And there you have it. So much potential to be had from this group. I can only hope that this turns out to be one of the best draft classes in franchise history.

Stay tuned for the UDFA tracker coming up after the draft is over.